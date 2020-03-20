Perceived scarcity drives behavior in the face of the unknown

In Washington, D.C., a single snowflake can trigger a panic attack at the grocery store to buy bread and milk. The choice of arrangements always puzzled me. Bread pudding? Why not just put a couple of extra loaves in the freezer sometime before December? Winter comes every year after all. The memory of buying the storm panic crossed my mind this week as I walked down the empty toilet paper aisle at my local supermarket. People can be less than rational when calamity strikes.

There are some psychological reasons for this behavior. Zero risk bias leads people to work very hard to completely eliminate a small part of the overall risk in a crisis, while neglecting the most prudent actions that would reduce the overall risk posed by the situation.

Let's say a toilet paper accumulator visits multiple King Soopers to buy 10 packs of 9 rolls of toilet paper. You will feel absolutely sure that your family will not stay tall or dry. As long as he feels calm, his family is now at greater risk.

Let's do the math. He bought 90 rolls of toilet paper. Each roll has 500 sheets. If your family of four uses the average number of sheets each day, they could hide in your home for almost seven months before having to touch the paper towel cache.

While the accumulator has completely eliminated the risk of running out of toilet paper during a potential 14-day quarantine, every visit to the grocery store he made to get that toilet paper exposed him to numerous buyers and employees. If he had stopped to buy a reasonable amount of supplies, but had otherwise practiced social distancing, he and his family would have a lower overall risk of contracting COVID19.

Two other human tendencies contribute to the current madness: social proof and scarcity. In his successful book Influence, Dr. Robert Cialdini describes social proof as the propensity of people to look at others to determine correct behavior. The greater the uncertainty in a situation, the more likely we are to seek the direction of others.

Americans have not experienced a serious outbreak of an easily transmitted virus since vaccines have been widely used. In the early and mid-20th century, tens of thousands of Americans died from annual epidemics of polio, rubella, mumps, diphtheria, and measles. The diseases left an even greater number of people with permanent disabilities. It has been a long time since older Americans experienced this type of contagion and younger generations have never seen a pandemic.

Faced with the question of how to respond to COVID19, Americans seek guidance from other Americans, and what they see is people sourcing. The sight of the cars filled with toilet paper creates a powerful trigger to imitate. Near empty shelves compound the momentum. According to Cialdini, scarcity or even perceived scarcity increases the appeal of the item in question. Out-of-stock shelves trigger the purchase.

Rest assured, while toilet paper seems scarce, unfortunately it is not. Most of the toilet paper used in this country is made from wood pulp or recycled paper. American toilet paper is produced at home, not at home, so to speak. Twenty years ago, discovering that information would have required a trip to the library. Today we know that information thanks to the Internet. We live in the information age, and yet ignorance abounds.

It could be worse. The armed robbers in Hong Kong fled with more than 600 rolls of toilet paper. Let's hope that the crisis ends before we lose our minds.

Krista L. Kafer is a weekly columnist for the Denver Post. Follow her on Twitter: @kristakafer