PCB Accuses Pakistan Batter Umar Akmal for Two Anti-Corruption Code Violations | Cricket News

The Pakistan Cricket Board has traded Umar Akmal for two breaches of his anti-corruption code.

Akmal's punishment could range from a six-month suspension to a lifetime ban if found guilty.

The 29-year-old was provisionally suspended on February 20, shortly before playing for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League.

Akmal was informed of the charges on March 17 and now has until March 31 to respond in writing.

Akmal has played 221 games for Pakistan in all formats

The PCB code stipulates that players must disclose approaches or invitations received from the organization's Surveillance and Security Department to engage in corrupt conduct.

Akmal has played 16 tests, 121 ODI and 84 T20 internationals for Pakistan, scoring more than 5,800 races in the formats, including three centuries.

The medium-order hitter scored a hundred in the Test's debut against New Zealand in 2009, but has not played in the format since 2011.

Akmal was also sent home from England in 2017 when he failed a fitness test before that year's Champions Trophy, a tournament that Pakistan won after beating India in the final at The Oval.