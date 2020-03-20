Paul Merson says: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is what Manchester United lacks | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLdc1914b5b768e1a3f014dddf072b20c711% %MINIFYHTMLdc1914b5b768e1a3f014dddf072b20c712%





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked to a move to Manchester United

Paul Merson says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make Manchester United a "great force,quot; if he moved from Arsenal to Old Trafford.

With reports in Sun Suggesting that United are considering a £ 50 million move for Aubameyang, Merson gives his opinion on the Arsenal captain's possible move to Old Trafford, what his departure could mean for the Gunners, and whether any other club should be making a move. movement during the 30 years. old man, who has just over a year to execute his contract at the Emirates Stadium …

& # 39; Auba is what United lacks & # 39;

Aubameyang is what Manchester United lacks. He is a scorer and scorers are priceless.

If you look at United and the way they played Manchester City a couple of weeks ago, I thought they were very, very good. You looked at them and thought they had a chance, especially if they could also get a couple more players, especially a creative midfielder.

4:54 Gary Neville looks at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal record since his arrival in the Premier League and feels that the Arsenal striker should be included as an elite player in the division. Gary Neville looks at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal record since his arrival in the Premier League and feels that the Arsenal striker should be included as an elite player in the division.

You couldn't help but be impressed with their performance and if they had to sign Aubameyang and also get someone like Jack Grealish, are they great players? They would be a major force, in my opinion.

They are crying for someone who will score 20 to 25 goals, and that is what Aubameyang can contribute. It gets you 25 goals without even breaking a sweat. Add a Grealish if they can catch it and then you will have Bruno Fernandes playing behind a striker, Manchester United will be a major force.

Is it the right time to leave Arsenal?

Aubameyang shows frustration after leaving the Arsenal Europa League

However, I don't think it can be said that Aubameyang would go for ambition if he went to Manchester United. He would go for the money because he is almost 31 years old and this would probably be his last move.

At the moment, you cannot say that you will go to Manchester United and you will get guaranteed trophies. You cannot guarantee that United will win anything in the next two or three seasons. They are improving but they are not ambitions, it is money.

If it was Manchester City or Liverpool, that would be different. You would think, of course, that he is ambitious and wants to win things. I'm not saying United doesn't win things, but I can't be sure. I can assure you that Man City or Liverpool will do so in the coming years.

How about other clubs? Auba to Liverpool …

Jurgen Klopp directed Aubameyang at Borussia Dortmund

Everyone knows about Aubameyang's contractual situation, but there are not too many clubs in England looking to fill that position. I'm sure Manchester City will probably lay all their eggs on Gabriel Jesús when Sergio Agüero finally leaves, so I don't think they are much interested.

I think if you were Liverpool you would take a look and Jurgen Klopp knows him very well from his time together at Borussia Dortmund but I am concerned that Klopp did not go for him. Surely she would know him better than anyone.

I always look at Arsenal's move for Shkodran Mustafi for around £ 35 million. If Mustafi were that good, £ 35 million player Gary Neville, who was with him in Valencia, would have been on the phone with Manchester United saying, "You won't believe the center half here. It's so good you have to buy it." " But he didn't do that, and Arsenal had a free run.

That is the only thing that concerns me regarding Aubameyang and Klopp, because Liverpool need a striker. Let's be honest, they don't have a natural striker. Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino work very well together as three, but you need someone who can score 25 goals without problems.

Aubameyang has 17 league goals to his name so far this season

Firmino is an outstanding player but he can go long periods of time without scoring. You still need someone who is a safety net in terms of goals and that is what Aubameyang can provide.

Liverpool also needs to continue improving. Winning trophies is difficult, but coming back and winning them again is even more difficult. There is a company that sells more burgers, more fries, and more fast food than anyone else in the world, but they still make ads. That tells me you have to keep working to stay on top.

When you win something, you have to go and improve again. Some teams go and keep faith in the team that won and go from there, but you must keep improving if you want to stay on top. The hamburger company doesn't make ads to sell things, they do it to stay on top.

Liverpool will have to do the same and that may mean refreshing the team.

& # 39; Auba's departure would be a great disaster for Arsenal & # 39;

Aubameyang celebrates Arsenal's 3-2 win over Everton

It would be a big disaster for Arsenal if they lost Aubameyang, however the decision will be weighed and at least it will be the club's decision as to what they do.

Do you get £ 300,000 a week? I have always said that they will have a problem until Mesut Ozil leaves the club. Every day he's there, all the other players will want what he wears. It is a big problem and not a new one.

If they want to keep Aubameyang, they will have to pay him a lot of money, but Arsenal may look at him and think that if we give him £ 300,000 a week for the next two or three years, will he be the same player? He is almost 31 years old and by the time he is 34 he will not be the same player. I don't care who you are, at 34 you are not the same player.

0:21 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says the club needs to sit down with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the summer to discuss a possible new contract. Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says the club needs to sit down with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the summer to discuss a possible new contract.

Arsenal can also weigh it by asking if they will win the Premier League or rank in the top four in the coming years if they pay Aubameyang £ 300,000 a week. They haven't done it with him there yet, so they can look at him and say it's a good deal to let him go.

There is also a danger of giving him a lot of money, as they did with Ozil, and then all the other players who want the same thing. It would take you back to the Ozil stage and if you spend all that money on it and don't get into the top four, it's not money well spent.

It is a really difficult decision and it will all come down to how the club weighs it up.

Are Van Van Persie again for Arsenal?

Robin van Persie won the Premier League with Manchester United after moving to Old Trafford from Arsenal.

Arsenal fans won't want to see another main striker leave for Old Trafford, that's for sure, but Robin van Persie's situation was a little different.

At the time, it was Arsenal vs. Manchester United, they were both great teams in England and for Arsenal, it was like selling the trophy to United.

This is a little different because you have to see where Arsenal is right now. They are ninth and if Aubameyang leaves, will they finish below ninth next season? No way.

0:40 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should be considered one of the best strikers in the Premier League, despite not winning a trophy. Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should be considered one of the best strikers in the Premier League, despite not winning a trophy.

For me, you have to weigh a lot. I know the natural reaction is to think that Arsenal will not be able to replace him or his goals and that they should do everything they can to keep him, even if he is giving him £ 300,000 a week, but he cannot just watch next season. You have to look at the whole image.

I'm not saying that Aubameyang is not a top player, he is, but if you are Arsenal and you keep it, are you going to win the Premier League? Do not.

The Gunners have a big decision to come.