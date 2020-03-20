Parent AT&T cancels $ 4B share buyback for fear of coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLb5d17be1454f3b6da329de9cc4ba158811% %MINIFYHTMLb5d17be1454f3b6da329de9cc4ba158812%

Shares rose Friday morning, fell, then rose again as the market continued a difficult climb, exhibitors struggled to hold on to profits, and AT&T, parent of WarnerMedia, scrapped a major stock buyback plan to conserve cash.

Investors are weighing a massive stimulus package being finalized by Congress against the rapid spread of coronavirus infection, corporate distress, and rising unemployment in the US market. USA Players really hope that the indices can block Thursday's gains, although they may be disappointed. If the S&P 500 ended today's session higher, it would be the first consecutive gain in more than a month.

By mid-morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.38%, or 75 points.

Related story DirecTV goes dark for a while as Americans hunt at home for the coronavirus

The moves follow a modest recovery Thursday in choppy trading fueled by tech and energy stocks after weeks of stomach dips.

Exhibitors in particular demonstrated and the upward trend continued on Friday. The industry requested a cash injection from Congress that will help it survive a period when theaters across the country are closed. Today, they remained stable, led by Cinemark, 5% more. AMC Entertainment, the nation's largest network, Imax and National Cinemedia moved between positive and negative territory, making it difficult to know where they would shake up.

AT&T said Friday that it was canceling an accelerated buyback of $ 4 billion shares in the second quarter. "While our business continues to operate effectively during the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic," the company said in a filing with the SEC, "we have decided to cancel this agreement and any other buybacks to maintain flexibility and focus on continued investment. in serving our customers, caring for our employees and improving our network, including 5G nationwide. "

Live Nation's fight, which got a boost yesterday when investor Liberty Media paid off a loan to keep it in default, fell 1%. Elsewhere, Disney had a 1.4% discount; Comcast off 1.5%; ViacomCBS off plan; Netflix is ​​up 3.7%.

But prices were changing for seconds.