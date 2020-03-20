Pantages Theater suspends "Hamilton,quot; performances until April 19 following "Safer at Home,quot; order – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The performances of the hit musical "Hamilton,quot; at the Pantages Theater have been canceled until April 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The musical, which will premiere on March 12, was initially suspended until the end of March.

On Friday, theater officials announced that the performances were canceled until April 19 "in support of the well-being of the theater-going public and those who work in production."

The announcement comes a day after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Governor Gavin Newsom announced a "Home Safety,quot; order Thursday that bans all gatherings outside of a single home.

The order requires non-essential businesses that require employees to report to close the job.

People who purchased tickets for canceled performances will automatically receive refunds, though theater officials cautioned that they are

"Working with very small staff and your refund will be processed as soon as possible."

The show's presentation at the Pantages is scheduled to last until November 22.