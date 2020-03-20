Pakistan Prime Minister Urges United States to Suspend Sanctions Against Coronavirus-Affected Iran | Coronavirus pandemic news

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on the United States to lift "unfair,quot; sanctions against Iran so that its western neighbor can focus on winning the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

"I would highlight and urge the international community to lift sanctions against Iran," Khan said at a news conference on Friday about the coronavirus outbreak.

"It is very unfair that they are dealing with such a large outbreak on the one hand and on the other face international sanctions," Khan told reporters in Islamabad.

Aisha Farooqui, a The spokesman for the Pakistani Foreign Ministry told Al Jazeera that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had sent a letter to Khan requesting Islamabad's help amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Pakistan has a principled position that unilateral sanctions against Iran should be lifted. Prime Minister Imran Khan and (Foreign Minister Mahmood Qureshi) have both declared it publicly," he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Friday that US policy towards the Islamic Republic would live in "infamy,quot; and that his country "will not be broken."

This week, the United States imposed new sanctions on Iran, arguing that they did not limit the flow of aid to the country in its time of need.

The American administration is proud to kill Iranian citizens in #Nowruz"Our new year." The White House takes its "maximum pressure,quot; to a new level of inhumanity with its utter disregard for human life. They will go to the USA. USA: Your politics will live in infamy. But Iran will not break. pic.twitter.com/2xGWG8xxH8 – Javad Zarif (@JZarif) March 20, 2020

Iran has almost 20,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 1,433 deaths.

the COVID-19 outbreak There is one of the deadliest outside of China, where the disease originated.

So far, the United States has refused to lift sanctions against Iran, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized Tehran for a "lack of transparency,quot; amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Arif Rafiq, The president of Vizier Consulting, a New York-based political risk advisory company, told Al Jazeera: "Washington will almost certainly ignore Khan's advice to lift sanctions against Iran."

"This is ultimately a bilateral problem between the United States and Iran, and Pakistan has little influence on US policy towards Iran."

Rafiq said Washington is more likely to ease sanctions against Tehran in exchange for the release of Western prisoners.

The United States warned that Iran would be directly responsible for the death of any American held by Tehran.

Tensions increased in January after United States President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of revered Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, prompting Iran to retaliate against US forces in Iraq days later.

Following Soleimani's murder, Khan urged the United States and Iran to avoid further escalation and offered to mediate.

Iran's economy was battered after Trump withdrew the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, a multilateral nuclear deal), imposing severe sanctions. They curb oil and gas exports on which the Tehran government relies heavily on revenue.