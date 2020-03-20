Pakistan: anger at unhealthy coronavirus quarantine centers | News

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Pakistan: anger at unhealthy coronavirus quarantine centers | News

Pakistan has closed one of its main border crossings with India and all exits to and from Afghanistan to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

But there is anger over unsanitary conditions in quarantine centers and a shortage of doctors at government facilities.

%MINIFYHTML82f126c73b7c37a239666075b77247ea11%%MINIFYHTML82f126c73b7c37a239666075b77247ea12%

Hospitals are under-resourced and there is fear that Pakistan's fragile health system is ill-equipped to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Priyanka Gupta of Al Jazeera reports.

%MINIFYHTML82f126c73b7c37a239666075b77247ea13%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here