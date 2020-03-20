Omni Dallas Hotel says it all – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– A sign of the times and a reminder on the face during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Omni Dallas Hotel displayed "Wash Your Hands,quot; on its 23-story LED lighting system on Friday night from sunset.

Throughout all the coronavirus news that is reported every day and every hour, those three words are some of the best and easiest tips to try to avoid infection.

Meanwhile, test drives begin in Dallas for the public at the American Airlines Center on Saturday, March 21 at 8:00 a.m. and will operate daily until 8:00 p.m.

The second location, at 9191 S Polk St. at Ellis Davis Field in South Dallas, will open at 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 22.

