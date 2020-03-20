Home Local News Omni Dallas Hotel says it all – Up News Info Dallas /...

Omni Dallas Hotel says it all – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Omni Dallas Hotel says it all - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
%MINIFYHTMLab71fab226bbf7020b5c4d90006e7c6711% %MINIFYHTMLab71fab226bbf7020b5c4d90006e7c6712%
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A sign of the times and a reminder on the face during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Omni Dallas Hotel displayed "Wash Your Hands,quot; on its 23-story LED lighting system on Friday night from sunset.

"Wash your hands,quot; at Omni Dallas Hotel (Credit: City of Dallas)

%MINIFYHTMLab71fab226bbf7020b5c4d90006e7c6713%%MINIFYHTMLab71fab226bbf7020b5c4d90006e7c6714%

Throughout all the coronavirus news that is reported every day and every hour, those three words are some of the best and easiest tips to try to avoid infection.

%MINIFYHTMLab71fab226bbf7020b5c4d90006e7c6715% %MINIFYHTMLab71fab226bbf7020b5c4d90006e7c6716%

Meanwhile, test drives begin in Dallas for the public at the American Airlines Center on Saturday, March 21 at 8:00 a.m. and will operate daily until 8:00 p.m.

The second location, at 9191 S Polk St. at Ellis Davis Field in South Dallas, will open at 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 22.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©