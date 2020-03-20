Olympic flame lands in Japan as doubts grow over Tokyo Games

MATSUSHIMA AIR BASE, Japan (AP) – The Olympic flame arrived in Japan on Friday from Greece in a small-scale ceremony at an air base in northern Japan.

The flame, transported in a burning boat, landed amid growing doubts about whether the Tokyo Games can be opened as scheduled on July 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers and the International Olympic Committee say yes, but postponement or cancellation is increasingly seen as a possible option.

The flame came to Japan aboard a white painted plane with the inscription "Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay,quot; next to it. He was greeted on the track by a small contingent of organizing committee officials.

Two of Japan's most famous Olympic athletes, three-time wrestling gold medalist Saori Yoshida and three-time judo gold medalist Tadahiro Nomura, were called for the lighting ceremony.

The flame will remain in northern Japan for almost a week until the torch relay officially begins on March 26 from Fukushima Prefecture.

This is the northeast part of Japan, located about 250 kilometers (150 miles) from Tokyo, which was devastated by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami, and the meltdown of three nuclear reactors that have left many who still live in temporary neighborhoods.

Bringing the flame to Japan represents a small victory for the IOC and local organizers, who maintain that the Olympics will open as scheduled, followed by the Paralympics on August 25.

Even if they don't, the lit flame could be used as a symbol, particularly if the games are eventually delayed, and a rallying point for the Japanese public.

In a conference call Wednesday, IOC President Thomas Bach received support for staying on course, but he is also being rejected by athletes who are unable to train, are confused about the qualification process, and worry about their health. Critics also complain about the unfairness of the rating, which could give some athletes an edge over others.

The four-month torch relay could be fraught with problems, particularly for sponsors who have invested millions for advertising.

The torch relay in Greece, after the symbolic illumination of March 12, stopped for the second day and was not resumed due to large crowds. Japanese organizers have asked the crowds to "hold back,quot; and could stop or delay the relay if they are not …