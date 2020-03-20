OC man diagnosed with COVID-19 arrives at LAX from Aruba – Up News Info Los Angeles

– An Orange County man diagnosed with COVID-19 arrived Thursday at an isolation chamber aboard a private plane at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday, where he was loaded onto an ambulance by a medical team with hazardous materials equipment. .

"The patient was conscious and alert when we picked him up in Aruba," said one of the crew members. "Of course he was very, very anxious because he was waiting in Aruba for a few days."

The 65-year-old man had tested positive for the new coronavirus while in Aruba. His wife, who also tested positive for the virus, said she believes the couple contracted the disease during a trip to Egypt earlier this month. She came home and her husband traveled again.

The Thursday flight, chartered by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, was lined in plastic with two pilots, a doctor and a paramedic on board.

"We basically put him on an IV and sedated him to sleep in the chamber all the time because it can be very difficult to be in it," said the crew member.

The man was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Orange County, where he is receiving treatment.

Meanwhile in Peru, Cypress resident Angel Cerventes said that he and his group of friends cannot get home after the country closed.

"Honestly, day by day, our spirits are dwindling," said Cerventes.

Cerventes and his friends are in contact with nearly 500 Americans who they believe are also trapped in Peru amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said calls to local leaders and the embassy were not heard, although they hope that a humanitarian flight to the United States will soon be available.

"We know it is a global pandemic and we are ready to go home and quarantine," said Cerventes. "Anything we need to do to help all of us who want to be home, we want to be in a place where we feel comfortable."

The group in Peru said they could soon get a flight from the country on its way to Florida with the help of local Congressman Jimmy Gomez.