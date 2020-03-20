NYSE moves electronics, halting physical trading after COVID-19 positive workers – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Life on Wall Street is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting next Monday, operators will move to an electronic commerce system instead of physically operating on the floor.

This after two people who worked on the New York Stock Exchange tested positive for COVID-19.

This will be the first time in history that physical commerce has stopped in favor of electronics.

