Northrop Grumman prices record $ 2.25 billion debt offer – Defense Blog

United States defense contractor Northrop Grumman said the corporation valued a subscribed public offering of $ 2.25 billion of unsecured senior notes.

The notes include: $ 750 million senior notes 4,400% due in 2030; $ 500 million of 5.150% senior notes due in 2040; $ 1 billion 5.250% senior notes maturing in 2050.

Northrop Grumman expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include debt repayment and working capital. The offer is expected to close on March 23, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus related to the offer can be obtained by calling JP Morgan Securities LLC Receivable at 1-212-834-4533, BofA Securities, Inc. at 1-800-294- 1322 and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at 1-800-831-9146. You can also obtain a copy of these documents by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

The securities are offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the shelf registration statement .