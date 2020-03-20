North Korea fires missiles amid coronavirus pandemic | Coronavirus pandemic news

North Korea fired two shells that appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles in the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, the South Korean military said Saturday, after what analysts said was a sample of confidence during the coronavirus pandemic by announcing a month of April. legislative session.

The launch follows two earlier this month, when North Korea launched short-range missiles and multiple shells, according to the South Korean military, prompting calls by the US and Chinese for Pyongyang to return to talks on the end of its nuclear and missile programs.

The suspected missiles were fired from North Pyongan province, said the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff. The province is above Pyongyang, in the northwest corner of the Korean peninsula, bordering China.

Japan's coast guard said Saturday that North Korea appeared to have fired a missile, which landed outside the waters of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Earlier on Saturday, North Korea announced it will hold a session of the Supreme People's Rubber Stamp legislature in April in Pyongyang, which analysts say would involve bringing together nearly 700 of the country's leaders in one place as the coronavirus spreads throughout the world. .

"If it continues, it would be the best show of (North Korea's) confidence in handling the coronavirus situation," Rachel Minyoung Lee, from North Korea's monitoring website NK News, said this week on Twitter.

North Korea has not reported any confirmed cases of the new coronavirus that was first detected in China late last year, although a senior US military official. USA He said last week that he is "pretty sure,quot; that there were infections in North Korea.

State media, KCNA, also said on Saturday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un led an artillery fire competition on Friday between combined units of the North Korean army, showing photos of him watching high-ranking military officials, all unmasked.

It was unclear if Saturday's launch was part of the drill.