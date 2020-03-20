"None of us is afraid of the Crown,quot;: the faithful in an outbreak center

Tablighi supporters had been arriving in Gowa, the city where the Indonesian meeting would take place, for days. The abrupt cancellation has left many of them stranded.

Nurdin Abdullah, governor of South Sulawesi, said that all the foreigners who had gathered in Gowa would be isolated in a hotel and escorted to the airport. Meanwhile, Indonesians were still hanging out in tents on Thursday, reading religious texts and discussing theology with academics.

"It is not unwise for us to have come here and come together in large groups," said Ilman Murgan, a farmer. "It is important that we learn to draw closer to God."

On Thursday, another religious assembly, this one involving Catholics, took place on the island of Flores, further east in Indonesia. Some 2,000 people, including starchy nuns, entered a church to celebrate the ordination of a bishop.

Indonesia's information minister had flown in to join the celebration. But he left after the National Disaster Mitigation Agency reported Thursday morning that, like other large social gatherings, it should be canceled. The cardinal went ahead with the event.

Hans Jeharut, a priest who attended the four-hour ordination, said that at least 30 bishops were among the parishioners. The participants' temperatures were taken twice. There had been no bishop in the area for more than two years, Jeharut said, and canceling the celebration would have disappointed the diocese.

"The euphoria of the people has to be understood," he said. "Yes, this was a celebration. But it was a celebration of faith. "

Muktita Suhartono contributed reports from Bangkok and Sun Narin from Phnom Penh, Cambodia.