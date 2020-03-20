Nix The Bottles – Drinking from your tap is safe, says San Jose Water official – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – Over the past few days, many people have been running to grocery stores in their neighborhood and buying as much bottled water as their shopping carts could hold.

"I'm saying that is unnecessary," said Andy Gere, president and chief operating officer of the San Jose Water Company.

Gere said that people who want clean water should go to their tap.

"A glass of water from your tap is safe, it's continuous. It's always there and it's one less trip to the supermarket that puts you, probably, at some risk."

Gere said tap water is treated to specifically remove viruses and other contaminants.

"Chlorine, Chloramine, Ozone: All of those techniques are specifically designed to activate pathogens, including the virus."

The United States EPA, the Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization have confirmed that drinking water is not a source of COVID-19 transmission and that drinking water is safe, according to Gere.

The San Jose Water administrative staff is working from home during this time.

Its technical teams remain on the job, but are taking additional safety measures, such as keeping distance between workers and driving in separate vehicles while they work.

"All of our treatment processes are monitored online to ensure that filtration and disinfection are doing the job they are supposed to do," Gere said, adding that tap water is tested more frequently than bottled water.

"Some of the bottled water is analyzed infrequently once a year, while we do it on a daily and continuous basis," he said.

There may be a perception problem fighting against tap water, but water providers say they are fighting to change that, one glass at a time.