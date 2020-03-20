Nick Cannon missed his chance with Amara La Negra, she gets jealous for her boyfriend

WENN / FayesVision

The presenter of & # 39; Masked Singer & # 39; and the star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop Miami & # 39; They flirt as they talk about their dating rumors with model Jasmine Saunders, before confessing their real feelings for Amara.

Nick Cannon Y Black Amara They may be good friends now, but things could have been very different from each other in the past. The "Gigolo" singer admits he realized he had special feelings for her after seeing her with her boyfriend on his reality show. "Love and Hip Hop Miami"

The duo had a flirtatious conversation when Amara stopped by "Nick Cannon Mornings" to discuss her career. At one point during the interview, he sincerely admitted that he was "a little jealous" when he saw that Amara had a boyfriend.

Responding to Nick's confession, Amara said, "It's not like you didn't have your chances, did you?" Then he joked, "I mean, don't test me, because I'll take you there." The ex-husband of Mariah Carey She said she was making him uncomfortable as he "shifted in my seat." The 39-year-old rapper / actor claimed he was actually only moving forward to get close to her, but she joked, "Don't test me."

During the interview, Amara also asked Nick about the status of their relationship. The host of "The masked singer"It was recently rumored that he was secretly dating the model Jasmine Saunders. However, he bluntly denied it, claiming that he is a single man.

Amara announced her relationship with the bachata singer EmJay, who is the brother of his "Love & Hip-Hop Miami" co-star Shay johnson, in April 2019. In an episode of the VH1 show that aired earlier this month, the couple seemed to part ways when she called him out for being lazy and willing to live off his girlfriend forever.

Apparently addressing the divide, she then posted a positive message on Instagram, "I refuse to let anything get me down! I have many things to be thankful for including all the people who love and support me and I have many important moves! I'm doing it this year! I'm focused and determined! On my priorities and my purpose! "