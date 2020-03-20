Niall Horan and Common join forces for the concert & # 39; Together, at home & # 39; amid the isolation of the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML7bea12da3536af792a6060fd6b8a892d11% %MINIFYHTML7bea12da3536af792a6060fd6b8a892d12%

WENN / Avalon

One Direction member and rapper & # 39; Come Close & # 39; They are the latest artists to entertain their fans online by presenting shows from the comfort of their home.

Up News Info –

Pop star Niall Horan and rapper Common He joined the concert series "Together, At Home" on Thursday, March 19, performing acoustic shows for fans online during the coronavirus blockade.

Coldplay& # 39; s Chris Martin The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Citizen event kicked off on Monday, broadcasting their 30-minute set to viewers' homes through Instagram Live, and John Legend kept up the entertainment on Tuesday, with his model and television personality wife, Chrissy Teigen, and her two children making screen appearances.

%MINIFYHTML7bea12da3536af792a6060fd6b8a892d13% %MINIFYHTML7bea12da3536af792a6060fd6b8a892d14%

Singer Charlie Puth picked up the virtual baton on Wednesday and Thursday, Niall and Common invited fans to a double set.

%MINIFYHTML7bea12da3536af792a6060fd6b8a892d15% %MINIFYHTML7bea12da3536af792a6060fd6b8a892d16%

the Only one direction The star first appeared on Instagram Live for "Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions," singing songs from her new album, "Heartbreak Weather," as she sat next to her piano with a guitar.

As the intimate show ended, Horan apologized for any imperfect voices, admitting that his isolation routine had not included regular vocal exercises, as he spent much of his downtime "watching a lot of Netflix."

<br />

"Sorry for my voice, I haven't been singing too recently," he shared, before adding a stern warning to viewers about personal hygiene during the COVID-19 crisis: "Stay safe, wash your hands! Dumb about this!" "

<br />

Hozier Y A republic& # 39; s Ryan Tedder They are set to host similar "Together at Home" shows on Friday.