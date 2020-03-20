NFL Free Agency Winners and Losers: Tom Brady Is Better With Buccaneers; Rams dismantled; Bears, Texceps faceplant

The NFL didn't have to wait for the league's new year to begin on Wednesday to enter its annual free-agent frenzy mode. Since the legal manipulation period came at noon Monday, money has been flying from the pockets of equipment to those of the most valuable products on the open market.

But just because the money was spent doesn't mean it was spent wisely. Taking into account the exchanges, some general managers fleeced, while others fared much better.

Here's a look at the teams and players who were the biggest winners or losers (so far) in making changes for 2020.

2020 NFL Free Agency Winners and Losers

Winners: Cleveland Browns

We seem to say this almost every year, but once again it's easier to believe when they have a winning combination of general manager and coach like Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski. This offseason was all about surrounding Baker Mayfield with a stronger action game offense and right tackle Jack Conklin and tight end Austin Hooper are great at reaching that end. As Mayfield adjusts to Stefanski's passing game, he has extra help with his new high-end backup, Case Keenum. Fullback Andy Janovich who comes to help Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt is cunning.

Losers: Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins had a ton of money under the salary cap to review their roster, and the big splashes were cornerback Byron Jones and linebacker Kyle Van Noy. They overspent in both positions, especially when they already broke the bench for Xavien Howard in Jones' position. They also overpaid for running back players Jordan Howard, guard Ereck Flowers and defensive ends Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah. There is a false quality appearance with quantity here. They also added former Patriots center Ted Karras and former Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts.

Winners: Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders knew exactly where to aim to improve their defense, landing game linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski to give them a great cover body. They added three former Cowboys to Maliek Collins, who will drive the defensive tackle's rotation; Jason Witten, who will bring some leadership behind Darren Waller in the tight end; and Jeff Heath, who is a solid boarding security. Speaking of backups, Marcus Mariota is a strong contingency plan for Derek Carr. Carl Nassib can help the pass rush behind Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby. Eli Apple will help in the corner a bit as a steering wheel.

Losers: Chicago Bears

Chicago's first mistake was paying Danny Trevathan more than Kwiatkoski, given that the latter is a more impressive inside linebacker on the rise. They then threw money down the drain to missing Packers rival Jimmy Graham, and overspent on misfit passer-by Robert Quinn. They also made it clear to Mitchell Trubisky that they did not sell to him by letting it leak, they were interested in any mid-level veteran QB. Their solution, unfortunately, was to take NIck Foles to help the Jaguars.

Winner: Tom Brady and Buccaneers

Brady did not sign with New England again. Don't feel bad for him. He'll come out on his terms and make the best decision to put himself in a position to win big in 2020. He wanted the feeling of being courted and he got it, Reportedly targeting Buccaneers less than 12 hours after posting your farewell to Instagram. The challenge of trying to win a championship with a new and fully equipped team will rejuvenate you, a hidden step in the TB12 method.

Losers: New England Patriots

It's completely shocking to see Brady, Robert Kraft, and Bill Belichick share all their goodbyes, although there was a build-up to this breakup that started last summer. Even though Brady was diminishing his skills at age 42, his leadership, class, and competitiveness will be impossible to replace. The Patriots may find a more competent passer to keep them competing for a playoff spot, but the heart of the Belichick Era has been lost forever. They also lost all of their starting linebacker bodies, two to the Dolphins and one to the Lions.

Winners: San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers had a vision for 2021 with their decision to trade defensive tackle DeForest Bucker to the Colts for the No. 13 overall pick prior to their walking season. It allowed them to keep other key defensive pieces that were cheaper, including ending Arik Armstead, safety Jimmie Ward and ending Ronald Blair. Now they can focus on a great extension for tight end George Kittle.

Losers: Detroit Lions

They made just two big moves, but after getting limited performance from defensive end Trey Flowers and cornerback Justin Coleman last year, it's hard to trust they'll make contracts for linebacker Jamie Collins and right tackle Halapoulivaati Vatai at $ 10. million per season each. for them this year. They also got more ridiculous with former Patriots defenders with Danny Shelton and Duron Harmon. Getting Desmond Trufant was a side move for losing Darius Slay, leaving the team with a key hole in the corner.

Winners: Indianapolis Colts

They smartly paid Buckner as soon as they acquired him to change the face of his defensive front. They also blocked left tackle Anthony Castonzo to keep his powerful line intact, just in time to keep new QB Philip Rivers upright and ready to knock the ball down the field for Frank Reich. The Colts got off to a great start with their ample money to spend.

Winners: Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings realized they were tied up and set to work restructuring QB Kirk Cousins' contract with a timely extension, in addition to cutting high-priced defensive veterans Xavier Rhodes and Linval Joseph. That allowed them to franchise the Anthony Harris security tag. As for moving wide receiver Stefon Diggs, a player who didn't mingle with Cousins ​​or coach Mike Zimmer, they got the Bills to give up three additional picks, including a first round in 2020, with which to attack an excellent draft class. Wide During the second wave, they got a great replacement from Joseph at former Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce.

Losers: Buffalo Bills

They gave up a lot for Stefon Diggs vs. they only addressed the catcher in the draft. They also forced a defensive meeting of the Panthers with Josh Norman, A.J. Klein, Mario Addison, and Vernon Butler. His best move was to add former Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson.

Winners: Arizona Cardinals

They were able to ditch David Johnson's big running contract while moving forward with Kenyan Drake, and they also landed a No. 1 spot for Kyler Murray and Kliff Kinsgbury cheaply at DeAndre Hopkins. Larry Fitzgerald's comeback seems bigger now, and don't forget the stealthy defensive signing of tackle Jordan Phillips.

Losers: Houston Texans

The Texans now have Johnson too expensive leading his backfield without Hopkins, with no guarantee that he can produce better than Carlos Hyde or Lamar Miller. The team then went out and paid too much for slot receiver Randall Cobb, a substitute replacement for Hopkins, and safety Eric Murray. The general mismanagement of Bill O & # 39; Brien has not made them a better team.

Winners: Los Angeles Chargers

They began by easily passing Melvin Gordon, again outperforming Austin Ekeler as their most effective running back. It was easy to franchise tight end Hunter Henry without worrying about Rivers, plus Trai Turner and Bryan Bulaga greatly improved what was a weak offensive line. Whoever is the quarterback in Los Angeles is organizing it very well. They were also able to strengthen their defensive line with former Viking Linval Joseph and hook former Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr.

Winners: New York Giants

The Giants have an offense with great potential for 2020 with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. They have wasted no time improving the defense by tagging Leonard Williams and signing linebacker Blake Martinez and cornerback James Bradberry. Do they also slowly play towards Jadeveon Clowney?

Losers: New York Jets

The Jets have run multiple keys outside of free agents. The only one who landed early was former Seahawks backup offensive tackle George Fant with the intention of starting it. They did a little better with former Broncos interior lineman Connor McGovern. That makes him four out of four for losing in the AFC East.

Winner: Amari Cooper

Cooper took slightly less money for the safety of getting a five-year, $ 100 million contract from the Cowboys and continuing to play the franchise-tagged QB Dak Prescott. It did not reach the highest paid status, but you should be completely satisfied.

Losers: Other Big Free Agent Recipients

Hopkins and Diggs were exchanged, while A.J. Green has a tagged franchise. But for the rest of the top scorers, led by Breshad Perriman, Robby Anderson and Emmanuel Sanders, there was no action. It was shocking to see Cobb reach an agreement before they did. A strong class of draft wide receivers is certainly at stake with teams that are wary of overspending in the open market.

Winner: Derrick Henry

Henry earned the franchise tag, but that's just a placeholder for the Titans, making him the NFL's highest-paid running back in the near future. At the same time, he knows he has his ideal quarterback, Ryan Tannehill returns. Running is the only position where the value of the label is much higher than the true value of the position.

Losers: all other brokers

Johnson was traded and Drake was tagged, but the only reversal of the note to get a deal from any team was Jordan Howard, leaving the Eagles for the Dolphins. Melvin Gordon and a group of others are waiting for calls at a variety of price points, and the Falcons released Devonta Freeman, a former highest-paid return.

Winners: Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore acted fast with defense in mind, first franchise runner Matt Judon. Then came the big change for defensive end Calais Campbell, backed in advance by Michael Brockers' signature, a perfect fit for the scheme. They were also able to flip tight end Hayden Hurst from 2018 to the Falcons for an extra second round.

Losers: Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have been very quiet in NFL free agency, bringing back guard Austin Blythe and left tackle Andrew Whitworth, and they also spent way too much for running back Leonard Floyd and defensive tackle A & # 39; Shawn Robinson. His timing is poor, given the strength of the 49ers and the Seahawks and the Cardinals' big offseason so far.