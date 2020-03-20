NFL Free Agency Tracker: Top 10 Free Agents Available Still Not Signed In 2020

%MINIFYHTML0bb4720eeeb7795a99f77f81bbc0463711% %MINIFYHTML0bb4720eeeb7795a99f77f81bbc0463712%

By the time NFL free agency in 2020 technically begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET with the start of the new league year, most of the notable moves had already taken place. But there is still plenty of free agent talent left to claim on the open market.

The soon-to-be-converted legal manipulation period for free agents and the franchise etiquette window took many of our top 50 free agents off the market, including nine of the top 10 and 22 of the top 25. That obviously includes the biggest domino of 2020 NFL free agency Tom Brady, who leaves the Patriots and signs with the Buccaneers.

FREE NFL AGENCY FOLLOWER:

Live updates on news, rumors, transfers and trades

Brady's decision directly impacted Jameis Winston, who is now the best quarterback on the market.

Below are the top 10 players available in NFL 2020 free agency (contract value projections courtesy of Spotrac).

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Top 10 Players Available

1. Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE

Years : 27

: 27 Projection: $ 20 million per year

The market for the best player still available in NFL free agency has reportedly not been what Clowney's camp expected, but he is still expected to receive a solid deal.

If a team doesn't step forward with a big enough offer, don't rule out a return to Seattle for the defensive end.

2. Jameis Winston, QB

Years : 26

: 26 Projection: $ 26.8 million per year

At least we now know that Winston will not return to Tampa Bay, where Tom Brady will take over as the starting quarterback. Despite his rotation issues, he's young enough to be the most intriguing quarterback on the market. The problem is, most teams in need of quarterbacks have already made moves.

As for teams that could still covet Winston's services simply because of their current situation, the Chargers and Patriots are possibilities.

3. Melvin Gordon, RB

Years : 26

: 26 Projection: $ 8.3 million per year

Gordon, 26, can still be a solid starting runner. But you are having a hard time finding a team willing to pay the money from the top market. According to NFL Media, its market could be due to falcons, dolphins and buccaneers.

4. Everson Griffen, DE

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said last month that he expected Griffen to re-sign with Minnesota in free agency. However, a team like the Cowboys, who lost Robert Quinn to the Bears, could try to screw up that plan.

5. Robby Anderson, WR

Years : 26

: 26 Projection: $ 12 million per year

Anderson literally dreams of playing Tom Brady, but with the quarterback en route to Tampa Bay, the receiver probably won't see that as a reality.

The Jets would like to re-sign Anderson for the right price. The question is whether Anderson will settle for that.

6. Breshad Perriman, WR

Years : 26

: 26 Projection: $ 8.7 million per year

The Buccaneers were reportedly not expected to re-sign Perriman when free agency began, but we must ask ourselves if Tom Brady's signing in Tampa Bay changes the plan.

7. Emmanuel Sanders, WR

Years : 32

: 32 Projection: $ 10 million per year

At his age, Sanders can still beat solid value for a team that needs deep receiver depth as long as he has signed a relatively short-term deal.

8. Shelby Harris, DE

Years : 28

: 28 Projection: $ 12.3 million per year

Harris is a solid insider racer with outline versatility that can be had for far less than a player like Jadeveon Clowney.

9. Vonn Bell, SS

Years : 25

: 25 Projection: $ 4.5 million per year

Bell would be a great signing for a team that needs support from initial security.

10. Ndamukong Suh, DT

Yes, Suh is still an effective player at 33, especially as a career defender. He helped the Bucs rank No. 1 in career defense last season.