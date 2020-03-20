Newsom Orders Bay Area Bridges Tolls Drop – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered the temporary suspension of the cash toll collection on the seven state bridges in the San Francisco Bay Area to minimize the risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

Tolls will no longer be parked at the Antioch, Benicia-Martinez, Carquinez, Dumbarton, Richmond-San Rafael, San Francisco-Oakland Bay or San Mateo-Hayward bridges. The Golden Gate Bridge had already adopted the fully electronic toll in 2013.

Starting at midnight, all toll booths will be unmanned. Toll bridge users who normally stop at a toll booth to pay in cash must continue through the toll plaza without stopping.

Caltrans said the automatic high-speed cameras already in toll stations will capture images of customer license plates and the FasTrak customer service center will process the images and then send a toll notice to the address where the Vehicle is registered with the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

Officials said that while the notices would include a heading that says "Notice of Toll Violation," these transactions will not be considered violations and the amount owed on each notice will be only for the amount of the toll.

The customer service center will waive all fines for toll violations during the period in which the toll collection is suspended in cash, and will also suspend the escalation of penalties for previous unpaid toll crossings.

Users who normally use a FasTrak toll tag or license plate account for toll collection will not see any difference in their statements.