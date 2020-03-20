Newsom locks the state; Scramble for hospital beds; Coronavirus fears soar nationwide – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest developments that impact you, your family and your daily life.

Shelter in place

Coronavirus pandemic: Gov. Newsom issues state historic order to stay home

Claiming that the people of California need to cope more with the growing coronavirus pandemic, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday night a state order to stay home to reduce the threat of COVID-19. Newsom's office had already hinted at the weighty nature of what the governor would be talking about, noting that an "important announcement,quot; would be made during 6:30 p.m. address on state response to COVID-19 outbreak. read more

Newsom: 25.5 million Californians will be infected with coronavirus; Looking for $ 1B to prepare for a surge

SACRAMENTO – California Governor Gavin Newsom offered a sobering prediction on Thursday about the increase in coronavirus cases arriving in the state, projecting that more than half of the state's residents will become infected over an eight-week period. Newsom issued the stark assessment in a letter to President Donald Trump, requesting the immediate deployment of the USNS Mercy hospital ship in the Port of Los Angeles until early September. "We project that approximately 56 percent of our population, 25.5 million people, will become infected with the virus over an eight-week period," Newsom said in the letter. read more

Stanford health expert agrees coronavirus is spreading rapidly, but questions governor's projections

SAN FRANCISCO – Governor Gavin Newsom imposed a state sanction order to combat the spread of COVID-19, but a local health expert wondered how the governor pulled out the figures he cited in his projections. There may be a difference of opinion on some of the numbers that Governor Newsom has released, but there is broad agreement on one thing: The new coronavirus is spreading rapidly and Californians should prepare for the worst. read more

Surge of Coronavirus Patients: Looking for Hospital Beds, Alternative Points for the Not-So-Sick

SAN FRANCISCO – Much has been said about how the hospital will manage the very sick; People who will need fans and critical care. Then there is another challenge: what to do with people who are not very ill, but who need to isolate themselves so that they can recover without spreading the virus to people who are not infected. "Please don't go to the emergency room or urgent care center unless you have a true life-threatening emergency," says Grant Colfax, San Francisco Director of Public Health. read more

Neighbors in quarantine in San Francisco sing "Sweet Caroline,quot;, joined by thousands on Facebook

SAN FRANCISCO – Quarantined, but determined to remain optimistic, thousands of people trapped inside their homes due to the coronavirus sang together Thursday night. Ilana Minkoff, a real estate agent in the Cole Valley of San Francisco, has started a Facebook group called "Quarantine Singing," which now has thousands of members from various continents. "I can't believe how big this has become, totally organic," Minkoff said. read more

More than 300 Alameda County Jail Inmates Approved for Early Release

SANTA RITA – Alameda County authorities announced Thursday that 314 inmates at their prison facilities have been approved for sentence modification and early release during the current coronavirus crisis. Sheriff Gregory Ahern said in a phone interview that he took the move at the request of Alameda County Chief Justice Tara Desautels, public defender Brendon Woods and District Attorney Nancy O & # 39; Malley. read more

Tesla to Close Fremont Plant Starting March 23

FREMONT – Telsa announced Thursday that it would close its Fremont plant and also an assembly facility in New York State on March 23 in the wake of the growing coronavirus outbreak across the country. The announcement ends a controversy surrounding the company's decision to continue operations after a shelter-in-place order was issued for all businesses and residents of Alameda County. read more

Free school lunches: where to pick them up

Map: Bay Area Schools that Distribute Meals During Coronavirus Closure

SAN FRANCISCO – Several school districts in the Bay Area have been distributing meals to students during the shelter-in-place request due to the spread of the coronavirus. School districts have been implementing the service at various days, times, and locations. Below the map is a partial list of school districts that currently provide meals; More districts will be added periodically. read more

New cases reported and projected

Coronavirus pandemic: San Francisco cases increase to 70; The city hires more nurses

Like the number of cases of the new coronavirus in San Francisco It increased to 70 on Thursday, city leaders announced the hiring of dozens more nurses and the relocation of the city's Emergency Operations Center. As part of the expanded operations, the EOC moved to the Moscone Center South convention center at 474 Howard St. to accommodate more staff and practice social distancing as the department works to support essential city services that must remain open. . read more

Bay area cases are growing; Fear of virus infection increases dramatically across the country

SAN FRANCISCO – As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Bay Area has risen to at least 425 with 7 deaths early Thursday, a new national survey has revealed that fear of contracting the disease across the country has dramatically increased. When it started Thursday, there were 598 confirmed cases in California, and the large number of infected people were in the Bay Area. State officials said California now has 15 confirmed deaths. A new Associated Press poll revealed Thursday that showed concern among Americans that they or a loved one will become infected with the coronavirus increased dramatically in the past month. read more

Newsom Warns of Dramatic Increase in Coronavirus Cases Among Homeless People

OAKLAND – As the state moved ahead with housing the homeless at two Oakland hotels to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Governor Gavin Newsom says that up to 60,000 homeless people in the state could end up infected and overwhelm providers of medical attention. To help prevent the spread, state officials have rented rooms at two hotels near Oakland International Airport to house homeless people during the growing crisis. read more

Prisoner found dead in the Milpitas correctional facility; Coronavirus Possible cause

MILPITAS – A 58-year-old man was found dead in his cell at the Elmwood Correctional Center in Milpitas early Thursday morning, and investigators are working to determine his cause of death, even if the coronavirus was a factor, sheriff's officials said. Santa Clara County. . The man, whose name has yet to be released, was booked into the county's Main Jail on Monday for a violation of a court order and drug charges. read more

Reserve San Jose police officer tests positive for coronavirus

SAN JOSE – The San José Police Department announced Thursday that a reserve officer tested positive for the new coronavirus. San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia and San Jose Police Officers Association President Paul Kelly are expected to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce the start of quarantine for some officers in the department in light of the positive test. read more

Other important developments of coronavirus

California state tax deadlines pushed forward to July 15 due to coronavirus

SACRAMENTO – The California Franchise Tax Board announced that state tax deadlines have been delayed in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The new deadlines apply to all individuals and business entities and taxpayers do not need to claim any special treatment or call the board to qualify. read more

Nix The Bottles: Drinking From Your Tap Is Safe, Says A San Jose Water Official

SAN JOSE – Over the past few days, many people have been running to grocery stores in their neighborhood and buying as much bottled water as their shopping carts could hold. "I'm saying that is unnecessary," said Andy Gere, president and chief operating officer of the San Jose Water Company. Gere said that people who want clean water should go to their tap. read more

Bay Area website launched to document hate crimes against Asia due to COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO – On a busy San Francisco street in broad daylight, Yuanyuan Zhu was harassed and spat on by a stranger simply for being Asian in the midst of a global pandemic caused by what the President of the United States calls "Chinese." virus. "Zhu had just been dropped off near the corner of Van Ness Avenue and Geary Boulevard when a man walking past her on the sidewalk yelled,quot; fu ** China "while looking directly at her. read more

North Bay grocery store shelves are refilled after a series of panic purchases of coronavirus

After struggling with high demand and panic buying earlier in the week, on Thursday the shelves of some North Bay grocery stores appeared to be recovering. Last Monday, many stores were flooded with customers. Chaos continued in the hallway of toilet paper, milk coolers, soap racks, and even production departments. It was a level of panic buying not seen in decades. Thursday is a different story. Large chain stores were improving with many restocked products, but there are still several long empty shelves. read more

After Elon Musk offers to build fans, New York City Mayor de Blasio asks for help

It wasn't long before a high-profile official asked for Elon Musk's help after the CEO of Tesla and Space X tweeted that his company could build ventilators currently in serious shortage as hospitals struggle to treat patients with coronavirus. The exchange was reported on the Business Insider website on Thursday morning. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted, "New York City is shopping!" Musk earlier Thursday, hours after Musk began posting to the social media service about their companies' ability to produce the vital piece of hospital equipment. read more

Jennifer Siebel Newsom Tweets about running out of TP at home, met with Scorn Online

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom's wife said Wednesday that she faces the same problems as millions of other Californians who are grappling with empty store shelves, closed schools and home confinement as social distancing measures take hold to curb the spread of the coronavirus. "One got up in the middle of all this: family dinners and stress-free late at night,quot; Jennifer Siebel Newsom tweeted, who has four young children. “And it's nice not to have kids who crawl home late from sports and activities. And yes, unfortunately the thorn: tomorrow we run out of toilet paper, paper towels and Kleenex. I wish people had not accumulated. " read more

Coronavirus Care Donations Drop at San Jose Valley Care Medical Center

SAN JOSE – After spending a good part of last week watching people panic and clean the shelves of every store in the area, it was moving to see the Valley Medical Center Foundation come in San Jose and see the opposite. In these strange times, kindness comes in all shapes, sizes, and quantities, as a donation of 40,000 latex gloves. read more

Transportation by Coronavirus and the Bay Area

Capitol Corridor between San Jose, Sacramento to reduce service

SAN JOSE – Service along the Capitol Corridor in the Bay Area will be cut starting Saturday in response to the COVID-19 public health crisis, agency officials said Wednesday. The agency will maintain primary service between the Sacramento region and the South Bay area, but will follow a modified schedule for passengers who have essential jobs and need to work during the shelter-in-place request.

which runs through April 7 for several counties in the Bay Area. read more

Service reductions announced for Bay Ferry

SAN FRANCISCO – The Emergency Water Transportation Authority announced Thursday that it will significantly reduce the San Francisco Bay Ferry service due to the ongoing shelter-in-place order that affects most of the Bay Area. Ferry service will be suspended to Richmond, Harbor Bay, and South San Francisco, and only limited service will be offered on the Vallejo and Alameda / Oakland routes that connect to downtown San Francisco. In addition, weekend ferry service and routes to Pier 41 in San Francisco and Mare Island were suspended. read more

VTA does not charge fares on buses, light rail; Rear door entry only

SAN JOSE – The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) is implementing changes to buses, including no fare collection, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the transit agency announced Thursday. Effective immediately, VTA will have passengers enter buses through rear doors only to avoid contact with bus operators. Boarding at the front door is only reserved for passengers who require the ramp to board or who qualify for priority seating. read more

Coronavirus and Bay Area Schools

Coronavirus update: Pittsburg school district extends closure until mid-April

PITTSBURG – The Pittsburg Unified School District has extended the closure of its schools in response to the new coronavirus pandemic until the end of its spring break, which ends on Friday, April 17, district officials said. The plan now, according to district officials, is to return the students to the classroom on Monday, April 20. An initial decision on Friday caused PUSD schools to close until the end of March. read more

Newsom executive order suspends standardized K-12 tests amid coronavirus outbreak

SACRAMENTO – California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Wednesday to suspend standardized testing for students due to the new coronavirus pandemic, which has caused the temporary closure of schools across the state. Newsom's order (.pdf) waives this year's state testing for California's more than 6 million K-12 students. read more

Coronavirus sports developments

San Francisco 49ers pledging $ 500,000 to support employees, community amid the coronavirus pandemic

SANTA CLARA – San Francisco and the surrounding area has been one of the areas most affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Amid the outbreak and its continuing effects on the community, the San Francisco 49ers announced Thursday that they would commit $ 500,000 to support their workforce and the community's most vulnerable populations. The organization announced that the investment will begin immediately with $ 49,000 destined to feed children and the elderly in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, two of the most affected areas. read more

No San Jose Earthquakes games until May as MLS extends season suspension

SAN JOSE – San Jose Earthquakes fans will have to wait a bit longer to cheer on their team at Avaya Stadium this season, as Major League Soccer officials extended their current coronavirus shutdown until at least May. Last week, the league had suspended its season for 30 days, but extended it until May 10 over concerns about the large crowds representing possible exposure to the virus. The 2020 MLS season, which began on February 29, was roughly two weeks old when play stopped. read more

Two members of the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers test positive

SAN FRANCISCO – The Los Angeles Lakers confirmed in a statement that two of their players tested positive for COVID-19. Their identities were not disclosed. The organization recommended that all of its players be evaluated after exposure to the Brooklyn Nets in a game on March 10. The Nets confirmed Tuesday that four of their players contracted the virus, including former Warrior Kevin Durant.

"Both players are currently asymptomatic, quarantined and under the care of the team doctor," the e-mailed statement said. read more