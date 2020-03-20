Newport Beach Pub, with additional toilet paper, sells 50-cent rolls and donates to seniors – Up News Info Los Angeles

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – People flocked to a local Irish pub on Friday, not for a drink, but for a roll of toilet paper.

The Malarky owner in Newport Beach came up with the idea after coronavirus closures temporarily shut down his business, leaving him with plenty of extra toilet paper.

"We have bags of ten, 50 cents a roll, that's our cost," said Malarky's owner Mario Marovic. "We are simply providing something nice for the community."

"I drove from Orange just for toilet paper," said a man who had been left homeless.

Marovic also donated toilet paper carts to vulnerable older people.

