New Zealand coach Ian Foster self-isolates after trip to Britain and Europe | Rugby Union News

New All Blacks coach Ian Foster is in isolation after returning to New Zealand from a trip to Britain and Europe.

Foster returned last Saturday, a day before the New Zealand government required that all travelers arriving in New Zealand undergo a 14-day self-isolation period.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also asked people who arrived in New Zealand before the midnight Sunday deadline to voluntarily self-isolate if they had been in areas where the coronavirus had been reported.

Foster told the Things The news website interrupted his visit during a World Rugby scrum seminar in Paris to return to New Zealand as nations imposed increasingly stringent travel restrictions.

"I was supposed to go talk to the Scarlets club and watch the Wales-Scotland game when we woke up and realized we had to take a train to Wales or a train to Heathrow," said Foster. "Then we got on the train to Heathrow."

Foster, who was Steve Hansen's assistant before taking over as All Blacks head coach in December, said he still plans to run midyear tests against Wales and Scotland in New Zealand, though it seems increasingly unlikely that those matches take place.

"There is an uncertainty about what our show will look like, but there are some things I know for sure," he said. "We are in a period where everyone has been stretched financially and when opportunities arise from the other side, the All Blacks will be a mechanism that will help our game return to its levels very, very quickly."

"We have to be ready to go anywhere and anytime. Meanwhile, we are using this time to do some projects off the field, to test some things we want to do in the park and to have some plans for the teams that we can be playing "