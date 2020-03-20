New York, Illinois Join California by issuing blocking orders; Local officials struggle with law enforcement – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML41e3a68c7f150b538cb41f3f2651414711% %MINIFYHTML41e3a68c7f150b538cb41f3f2651414712%

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – When Illinois and New York State joined California on Friday to order all residents to stay at home in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, local leaders in the area of San Francisco Bay were fighting over how to enforce order.

The closing orders now cover the three largest cities in America: New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, as well as number 8 in San Diego and number 14 in San Francisco and restricted the movement of more than 70 million people in one effort to stop the spread. of the coronavirus.

"No, this is not life as usual," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said when the death toll in the United States exceeded 200, with at least 35 in his state. "Accept it and realize it and deal with it."

Cuomo said that as of Sunday, all non-essential business workers should stay home as long as possible, and all gatherings of any size will be banned in the state from more than 19 million people.

Meanwhile, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a similar order that will take effect on Saturday for the state's 12.6 million people.

In the San Francisco Bay area, shelter-in-place orders have been in effect since Monday in at least seven counties. Governor Gavin Newsom extended the order to the entire state Thursday night, restricting movement and allowing businesses to continue operating that were listed as essential to maintaining the well-being of local residents.

While most residents and businesses have obeyed the order, local officials have struggled over how to handle those who don't.

Telsa announced Thursday that it would close its Fremont plant and also an assembly facility in New York State on March 23. The announcement ended a controversy surrounding the company's decision to continue operations after a shelter-in-place order was issued for all businesses and residents of Alameda County.

The Fremont automaker claimed its assembly line was a core business, but a group of workers were angry that they were forced to work, increasing the possibility that they could be exposed to the virus. Even the Alameda County Sheriff's Department, responsible for enforcing the shelter-in-place order, got involved.

Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly told KPIX 5 on Tuesday that Tesla's assembly line was not allowed to continue working. The plant was only allowed to perform minimal operations.

But full operations continued during shifts on Friday.

On Friday, San Jose police announced they would toughen their enforcement of the Santa Clara County health department and the governor's order.

At a press conference, San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia said officers on specially deployed health order enforcement patrols have been going to businesses and groups of people to remind them of the health order; giving them a copy of the order and requesting compliance.

"Our current plan is to move from an educational posture to a compliance posture in any business that has been contacted, warned, and then reopened," Garcia said.

Starting next week, Garcia said officials said non-conforming cases will face enforcement actions. Among the remedies, Garcia said that companies that continue to operate could face criminal citations, business license sanctions, and health code violations.

Garcia said health order enforcement patrols found 56 violations since Thursday among a variety of companies.

"There were two repair shops, three restaurants, two clothing stores, nine beauty salons, six hair salons, eight smoke shops, two flower shops, three gyms, a sporting goods store, a video game store, a billiards, an arms store, a recycling center, a furniture store, a flea market and a car wash, "said Garcia.

The boss expressed some surprise and dismay at the fact that there were companies that ignored the order.

“A billiard room. Are you kidding me? I don't know how a pool hall thought they might be open right now, "Garcia said." So as we move forward in this education, it's going to become an app very soon. "