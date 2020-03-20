New study finally reveals how long coronavirus survives on surfaces and in air – BGR

%MINIFYHTML5bac8518c44b205ec07cfa250b7fc21111% %MINIFYHTML5bac8518c44b205ec07cfa250b7fc21112%

Research has looked at how long the new coronavirus can survive on surfaces and in the air to better understand how to prevent infection.

The virus that causes COVID-19 disease can survive up to three hours in the air and up to three days on certain surfaces.

The findings further support the idea that there are two simple things anyone can do to prevent infection: social distancing and thorough handwashing.

You've been listening to this advice everywhere for months, and I'm about to repeat the same thing: wash your hands frequently, especially when you come home, and be sure to use disinfectant if you're available while you're away. Also, NEVER touch your face until you wash your hands. It can be annoying when you have to make a conscious effort not to put your hands close to your face, but it's all for your own good.

The reason we have heard these things since the new coronavirus was discovered in China is quite simple. The SARS-CoV-2 virus can survive outside the body. It is spread through small drops when someone coughs or sneezes, drops that then land on the surfaces around the infected person. Touching those surfaces is enough to put it in your hands. And from there, it could be only a matter of time until it reaches the mouth or eyes.

The researchers looked at the ability of the COVID-19 virus to survive on different surfaces and in the air, and the conclusions are not good. The virus can live for hours to days outside the body, which is why washing hands and disinfecting surfaces is crucial to beat this disease. Also, because it can live up to three hours in the air, you should avoid being around people until the spread of this deadly virus is under control.

Published in The New England Journal of Medicine earlier this week, the new study is authored by researchers from various institutions, including the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (Hamilton, MT), Princeton University (Princeton, NJ), the University of California (Los Angeles, CA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Atlanta, GA).

The researchers compared the COVID-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2) with its predecessor, SARS-CoV-1, which is the most closely related human coronavirus, under five environmental conditions, including aerosols (air), plastic, stainless steel . , copper and cardboard.

This is how long the new coronavirus can survive outside the body in every situation, according to its tests:

Air: 3 hours

Plastic: up to 72 hours

Stainless steel: up to 72 hours

Copper: up to 4 hours

Carton: up to 24 days

The researchers said that although the virus can live up to three days in plastic and stainless steel, it has a longer half-life and is more stable in plastic.

The results for both types of coronaviruses were similar, although it is the SARS-CoV-2 results that matter most since that is the virus that we are all trying to eliminate at the moment:

We found that the stability of SARS-CoV-2 was similar to that of SARS-CoV-1 in the tested experimental circumstances. This indicates that differences in the epidemiological characteristics of these viruses likely arise from other factors, including high viral loads in the upper respiratory tract and the possibility that people infected with SARS-CoV-2 will clear and transmit the virus while asymptomatic. . Our results indicate that the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in aerosol and fomite is plausible, since the virus can remain viable and infectious in aerosols for hours and on surfaces for days (depending on the inoculum shed). These findings echo those with SARS-CoV-1, in which these forms of transmission were associated with nosocomial propagation and over-diffusion events, and provide information for pandemic mitigation efforts.

In other words, keep washing your hands and be careful not to touch your face. Keep disinfecting commonly used surfaces and keep practicing social distancing. You will have to buy essential items from time to time, and that means going out or ordering online. In both cases, you should continue to disinfect your hands, avoid contact with others, and disinfect what you buy as soon as you enter your home. The advantage here is that stores and restaurants will be, or should be, equally paranoid about cleanliness, so the risk of infection should decrease significantly.

