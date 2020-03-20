New drug combo eliminated coronavirus in patients – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLd8e3fad5c2501df7d01d3f850cf0907c11% %MINIFYHTMLd8e3fad5c2501df7d01d3f850cf0907c12%

A combination of two existing drugs is proving to be effective in removing the new coronavirus in confirmed patients who have the infection.

Treatment with hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, and the antibiotic azithromycin dramatically shortened the recovery time for people with COVID-19.

More larger-scale trials will be needed before we know how effective this drug combo is.

A specific combination of existing drugs has shown that it is capable of eliminating the new coronavirus in a small-scale study conducted in France. Doctors gave confirmed COVID-19 patients a drug cocktail that included the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin. The results of the trial were published in the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents.

A total of 30 patients with COVID-19 participated in the trials. Participants were divided into three groups. Ten of the patients received only the antimalarial drug, while another group of ten received both hydroxychloroquine in combination with the antibiotic. The third group of 10 was the control group and received no treatment.

Surprisingly, malaria medication was shown to significantly reduce the duration of infection in the patients who received it, but the combination of both drugs produced truly surprising results. In fact, by the fifth day of treatment, all patients who received the drug combo were negative for the active virus.

The test is really promising, but it was so small in scale that it's hard to know how much stock to put into it. A much larger test would give us a more precise idea of ​​how effective these treatment options are, but it is difficult not to feel optimistic based on these results.

This is not the only pharmacological trial examining the effectiveness of existing drugs in patients with COVID-19, and there have been several experimental treatments that are promising. A flu medicine from Japan may be effective in treating patients, according to a report from China earlier this week, while other institutions are experimenting with the blood pressure drug losartan to see if it can prevent the virus from infecting. to patients first.

What allowed the COVID-19 pandemic to cause such a disruption in our lives is that we know very little about it. No, it is not the deadliest virus in the world, far from it, but it is extremely contagious and spreads rapidly through a population. Finding medications that work to combat that spread is vital, and it's only natural that we first try out existing options while developing other medications designed specifically for this disease.

For now, practicing social distancing and heeding the advice of health officials about staying home and avoiding each other are the most important things we can do to stop the outbreak. Giving our health systems space to breathe and not bury hospitals under an avalanche of patients will help mitigate the dire consequences, and that responsibility is shared equally by all.

Image Source: MOURAD BALTI TOUATI / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock