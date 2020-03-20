Netflix establishes a $ 100 million fund to help television and movie industry workers affected by the coronavirus outbreak – Deadline

Netflix is ​​giving back to the creative community as the entertainment industry recovers from the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. In a company blog post on Friday, Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, said the broadcaster has established a $ 100 million fund to help workers most affected in the television and film industry by the outbreak. .

Most of the funds will go to the hardest-hit workers in Netflix's own productions worldwide, said Sarandos, whose logistics are being worked out, production by production. The company had already promised to pay workers two weeks after production suspensions last week.

Sarandos said $ 15 million will go to third parties and non-profit organizations that will provide emergency aid to the unemployed crew and to the distribution in countries where the company has a large production base.

In the USA USA And Canada, Netflix will donate $ 1 million each to nonprofits, the SAG-AFTRA Covid-19 Disaster Fund, the Film and Television Fund, and the US Emergency Assistance Actors Fund. UU., And $ 1 million between the AFC and the Fundación des Artistes. The company will work with existing industry organizations in other regions, including Europe, Latin America, and Asia, where Netflix has a large production presence, to create similar creative emergency relief efforts in the community. Details will be shared next week.

You can read the full blog post below.

The Covid-19 crisis is devastating for many industries, including the creative community. Almost all television and film production has ceased worldwide, leaving hundreds of thousands of crew and actors out of work. These include electricians, carpenters, and drivers, many of whom receive hourly wages and work from project to project.

This community has supported Netflix in good times, and we want to help them through these difficult times, especially while governments are still determining what financial support they will provide. So we have created a $ 100 million fund to help with difficulties in the creative community.

Most of the fund will go to support the hardest hit workers in our own productions around the world. We are in the process of determining exactly what this means, production by production. This is in addition to the two-week payment that we have already committed to the team and the distribution of productions that we were forced to suspend last week.

Beyond helping workers in our own productions, we also want to support the broader film and television industry. Therefore, $ 15 million of the fund will go to third parties and non-profit organizations that provide emergency aid to the unemployed crew and to the distribution in countries where we have a large production base.

In the United States and Canada, nonprofits already exist to do this work. We will donate $ 1 million each to SAG-AFTRA's Covid-19 Disaster Fund, the Film and Television Fund, and the US Emergency Assistance Actors Fund. USA, and $ 1 million between the AFC and the Fondation des Artistes. In other regions, including Europe, Latin America, and Asia, where we have a large production presence, we are working with existing industry organizations to create similar creative emergency relief efforts in the community. We will announce the details of donations to groups in other countries next week.

What is happening is unprecedented. We are as strong as the people we work with and Netflix is ​​fortunate to be able to help those most affected in our industry through this challenging time.

Ted Sarandos, content director