Netflix creates a $ 100 million coronavirus relief fund to help benefit workers in the entertainment industry

Many industries have suffered in response to the spread of the coronavirus, and many Hollywood productions have been put on hold for everyone's safety. Now Netflix is ​​coming to help workers on these production teams as they experience this downtime.

According to VarietyNetflix has announced that it has created a $ 100 million relief fund to help benefit those within the "creative community."

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement: "The COVID-19 crisis is devastating for many industries, including the creative community. Almost all television and film production has ceased worldwide, leaving hundreds of thousands of unemployed crew and actors. These include electricians, carpenters and drivers, many of whom are paid hourly wages and work from project to project. This community has supported Netflix in good times, and we want to help them in these difficult times, especially while governments are still determining what economic support they will provide. ”

According to reports, there have been some 120,000 crew members who have been out of work since the spread of the virus.

Of the money that goes to the fund, $ 15 million will go to "third parties and non-profit organizations that offer emergency aid to the unemployed crew and issued in countries where there is a large production base." $ 1 million each will also go to the SAG-AFTRA COVID-19 Disaster Fund, the Film and Television Fund, and also the US Emergency Assistance Actors Fund. USA

Another $ 1 million will be shared between the AFC and the Fondation des Artistes.

Netflix is ​​also working with organizations to help provide relief efforts in Asia, Latin America, and Europe, where many of their productions are filmed.

Netflix has reportedly become essential to some viewers during this time of social estrangement.

