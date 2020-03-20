NeNe Leakes has a painful message for his fans: watch the video

NeNe Leakes has just announced to her fans that she would be closing her Swagg Boutique amidst the dramatic situation we are all in. Here is his painful message and video:

‘This is really a sad time for the economy and other things. I closed my third location in the last few days. My employees depend on me for their money. If you have any information to share about small business owners or useful information for my employees, please email me (protected by email) # coronavirus🙏🏾 ’

Tamar Braxton skipped the comments and shared some heartbroken emojis.

Someone gave NeNe advice: ‘Have your employees apply for unemployment. It may be a small income, but it's better than nothing. "

One commenter said: ‘We were temporarily fired without pay, so our employer is applying for temporary unemployment benefits on our behalf. it's difficult, but every little bit helps. "

Another follower said: ‘Request payroll assistance from SBA. They are helping small businesses pay their employees right now. If not, they can apply for unemployment. "

Someone else posted: & # 39; Don't worry little sister, eventually you will be able to reopen ❤️ & # 39 ;, and a follower wrote this: & # 39; You could give your workers an inventory list of what was needed by Last time in your store things they can do it by email that way they can work from home and still cash a partial check! ❤️ & # 39;

One commenter said: "That is really sad, small business owners are being criticized, and so far they are only talking about bailing out big airlines that have a lot of money, and that will recover faster than small businesses." .

Someone else posted this: "Girl, first you ask YouTube tips, now you ask why the hell …"

Another follower said: ‘Yes, I am a small business, and it really is painful to see and go through this. I just stay praying, trusting and believing that God is in total control and that he is greater than all of this. "

Aside from this, NeNe just told her fans that she is RHOA's main attraction, and without her, people wouldn't watch the show.



