Neighbors in San Francisco quarantine sing "Sweet Caroline,quot; joined by thousands on Facebook – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Quarantined but determined to remain optimistic, thousands of people trapped inside their homes due to the coronavirus sang together on Thursday night.

Ilana Minkoff, a real estate agent in the Cole Valley of San Francisco, has started a Facebook group called "Quarantine Singing," which now has thousands of members from various continents.

"I can't believe how big this has become, totally organic," Minkoff said.

“Currently there are 6,416 members and it grows every minute. It started Tuesday night in Cole Valley, where I live, and spread across the US! USA To Canada, Kenya, Australia, India, Mexico, Portugal and the US Virgin Islands. USA, where my dad and everyone he meets will be singing!

The group had a moment of silence at 6:59 p.m., followed by applause at 7 p.m. At 7:01, everyone sang "Sweet Caroline,quot;, a song chosen by the Facebook group.

Minkoff said he was inspired by people in Italy who sang from their balconies last week.

"I love music and community is my thing," he said. "I am lost without human contact. I also love Italy and my heart is breaking."

KPIX 5 reporter Joe Vázquez also joined in on the fun and grabbed his guitar while singing in his backyard. "Thanks for doing this, my new community!" Vazquez said.

"Reaching out, touching you …" Here is my contribution. (My 8-year-old photographer Viva is determined to show you her nail art!) pic.twitter.com/SGPyleiSBd – Joe Vazquez (@joenewsman) March 20, 2020

Member Shannon Dean sang during a car cruise in Fresno, California.

"My neighbors think I'm crazy. And I agree with that. Great fun! Thank you," said group member Christy Seidelhuber Page after the singing on Thursday.

Rian Gold Mason filmed herself and her daughter Paisley joining the action in Sacramento.