NBC staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 died

On Friday, network chiefs announced that the NBC employee who contracted the coronavirus had died, Page Six learned. In a statement to company staff, Andy Lack, president of NBC, informed all workers that a long-deceased member of the organization had died after testing positive for the disease.

Larry Edgeworth, Lack started, was a network audio technician who had suffered from other health problems that made him susceptible to the coronavirus. Lack described him as a "beloved,quot; member of the organization.

The president praised the former staff member, adding that many of his co-workers would know that he was the type of person someone would want to work with. According to the President, Stacy Brady claimed that he was a "gentle giant,quot; who would selflessly help anyone, even if it caused him tremendous harm or inconvenience.

As most know, the coronavirus pandemic has led to the closure of companies and organizations across the country, especially in New York, California, and Washington. Last week, Page Six reported that the network has been working with a very small staff.

In addition, it was revealed that Al Roker and Craig Melvin of the Today show would be working from home to combat the spread of the virus after another staff member tested positive for the virus. However, the employee is apparently doing quite well.

Savannah Guthrie has also broadcast her show live from her basement after having cold symptoms. Some of the nation's leading media outlets have reported cases among their staff members, including The New York Times, Vox Media, Condé Nast, ABC, CNN, and CBS News.

Many networks have closed productions or significantly reduced the number of employees, despite other media reporting a massive increase in television since the pandemic began and the self-quarantine accompanied it.

Ad

Andy Cohen of What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, also announced that he would stream his show from home, rather than from the studio. He revealed the news today on his Instagram account.



Post views:

0 0