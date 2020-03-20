NBC News says an employee has died after testing positive for coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML8837dda8055c239fa7ee35f736c22eea11% %MINIFYHTML8837dda8055c239fa7ee35f736c22eea12%

NBC News said Friday that one of its employees, audio technician Larry Edgeworth, passed away after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Larry Edgeworth, a sound technician at NBC News' Rockefeller Plaza headquarters for the past 25 years, has suffered from other health problems, his wife said, according to a memo sent by NBC News President Andrew Lack.

"I am very sad to tell you that we have lost a member of our NBC News family for a long time. Larry Edgeworth passed away yesterday," Lack wrote.

Lack added: “Larry recently worked in the equipment room on the fifth floor, but before that he spent most of his 25 years on NBC News as a qualified audio technician, often traveling to the most remote locations. Many of you were fortunate to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the type they wanted by his side no matter where they were. Stacy Brady says he was known as the "gentle giant who would give you the shirt."

Edgeworth is survived by his wife Crystal and their two children.

"We are doing everything we can to support his family during this difficult time," Lack wrote.