NBC & # 39; Late Night With Seth Meyers & # 39; will come back with & # 39; Take a closer look & # 39; Daily Digital Editions – Deadline

One by one, the evening shows have returned this week with videos filmed by their hosts at home. NBC Late night with seth meyers will join the package next week with daily editions of the program's signature A closer look segment, which Meyers will record from home. Videos will be released digitally on Late night & # 39;s YouTube channel.

Late night with seth meyers He tested that strategy last week when the show found itself in unforeseen circumstances. Last Friday, March 13, practically all the nightly shows announced that they would suspend production from the following Monday, March 16. But when Late night & # 39;Guests slated for March 13 were canceled amid growing fears about the coronavirus pandemic, the show scrapped plans to film an episode that day, and instead released a new "Closer Look," which it had already been written as a digital exclusive.

With an informal dressed Meyers, who addressed the situation and the pending closure of the program before presenting the Closest Look, the digital exclusive has become one of the most viewed editions of the segment on YouTube, accumulating almost 4 million visits in less than a week. (You can see it below)

A closer look It is an elaborate production that involves the use of numerous short clips, as well as images and graphics. As time goes by this week, other nightly shows, like The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and especially The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, I found a way to produce segments with extensive editing and hosts that were recorded at home.