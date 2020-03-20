NBA formwork facilities as more teams face positive tests – Up News Info

The NBA has told its teams to close its training and practice facilities for all players and staff beginning Friday, a development that occurred on a day when four more teams revealed that players or staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Los Angeles Lakers said Thursday that two of its players tested positive, and Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics said it also tested positive. Those disclosures came after the Philadelphia 76ers said three members of their organization and the Denver Nuggets said someone within their franchise also tested positive.

The Lakers, 76ers and Nuggets chose not to identify those who tested positive. The 76ers and Nuggets also did not disclose whether the positive tests were tied to a player, coach, or other level of personnel.

Smart said he waited five days to get the results of his test.

"I've been in quarantine since the test, thank goodness," Smart said on Twitter. “COVID-19 must be taken with the highest level of seriousness. I know it is a priority n. # 1 for our nations' health experts, and we need to run more tests as soon as possible. "

Smart's comments and other positive evidence revelations came hours after the NBA memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, was sent out Thursday afternoon and emphasized that the players should be extremely diligent about social distancing and other precautions.

The NBA recommended that players "take aggressive measures to avoid contact with others and stay home as much as possible, leaving only essential activities behind." In addition, he said he was updating the guidelines "in light of the rapidly developing coronavirus situation, and in line with evolving advice from health experts on how to promote individual and public health and minimize the spread of the virus."

As recently as Monday, the NBA was telling teams that individual practice could be done on the team's premises using what the league called the "one player, one coach, one basket,quot; rule. Now, that's not even allowed. If players are going to exercise during the league close, they will have to do it at home or in some other private facility. Public facilities, such as gyms or university courts, many of which are closed anyway, cannot be used by NBA players under the league's coronavirus policy.

Essential activities, as defined by the NBA, include purchasing food, medicine, or other necessary supplies; obtain critical medical services; provide necessary care for a family member in another home; or attend some other emergency.

With two from the Lakers and one from the Celtics, the NBA now has 10 players, four from the Brooklyn Nets, two from the Utah Jazz and one from the Detroit Pistons, known to have tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of known cases within the NBA is now 14 when adding the Denver and Philadelphia cases.

"In accordance with CDC guidelines, people are self-isolating and will be closely monitored by medical professionals," the 76ers said.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN on Wednesday that eight teams have been tested; Not all of those teams have publicly acknowledged the tests, so the number of positive results among NBA players may be higher.

Believing that there will be no NBA games for several more weeks, to say the least, the league clearly felt Thursday was the right time to take the additional step of urging players to limit exposure.

"In accordance with a growing number of state and local government restrictions, and an emerging consensus on how to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus that NBA infectious diseases and public health experts agree on, effective tomorrow and until further notice , team practice or training facilities … will be closed to players and staff, "the NBA wrote. The league said the ban also applies to G League facilities.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.

The NBA previously banned teams, as part of the coronavirus response, from using public health clubs, gyms, gyms, and university facilities. But the league said Thursday that teams can prepare players with training, conditioning, or other instructional materials to use at home.

Some players have been doing individual workouts at team facilities, on the court, or in the weight rooms. Others have become creative. The Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler recently posted footage of a morning workout at his home, and the Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love said he is finding different ways to stay in shape.

"I am incredibly blessed to have some free weights here. I have an upside down climber. I have enough things that I am not going to step back," Love said Thursday. "I will make sure to keep up and hopefully keep up and stay strong and keep that tension constant in my body because it's difficult right now." I really haven't been out of the house much. "

The league also reminded teams on Thursday that it recommends that players stay in their team's markets and avoid all non-essential travel, although players, in concert with their team, may choose to go to another city and stay there. But players still can't travel outside of North America; One of the reasons is logistical, as it is unclear whether players who hypothetically wish to return to their homes in Europe could fly back to the US. USA

Thursday was the eighth full day of the NBA shutdown due to the virus. That brings the total games lost to 57, including the two canceled on March 11, the night the Utah Utah All-Star Rudy Gobert's positive test was revealed, and the league announced it would suspend the season.

"We will sail these unknown waters together," wrote Jazz coach Quin Snyder in an open letter to Utah fans on Thursday, thanking them for their support. "Right now, we are all sacrificing ourselves in our own unique ways, for our health and for the common good, and that is critical."