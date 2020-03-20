NATO Supporters Initial Stimulus Proposal – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML900692840a4abf463400718657719a4411% %MINIFYHTML900692840a4abf463400718657719a4412%

The National Association of Theater Owners likes some of the elements of a coronavirus crisis relief package presented by Senate Republicans because it includes employee assistance. commercial access to government-backed loans and tax deferment.

The $ 1 billion legislation, introduced Thursday, includes cash payments of $ 1,200 to individual taxpayers of up to $ 75,000, as well as hundreds of billions in loan guarantees and loans for struggling small businesses and industries.

Theaters have had to contend with widespread closings, as states restrict large public gatherings or, in the case of California and New York, impose orders to stay home.

"We particularly applaud the elements of the Phase III stimulus legislation that provide assistance to employees to help them weather this storm and that ensure access to capital while businesses are closed and cannot generate income while spending continues," the company said. NATO.

But the trade association also said that much remains to be done as it called on Congress "to continue developing and passing measures that provide direct relief to our 150,000 workers who are not covered by this legislation and potentially millions of Americans like that help. " until this crisis is over and they can return to work in the industries that this legislation helps to maintain as a whole. "

The current proposal offers small business disruption loans, giving them immediate access to credit, as well as loan guarantees for struggling sectors of the economy. For large companies, those loans would be established by the Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, who was a former film financier.

NATO also highlighted other elements of the legislation, including the postponement of employers' payroll taxes and a more advantageous way of dealing with business losses.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said he would like to see a procedural vote on the legislation on Saturday night.

Democrats want the bill to include much higher unemployment benefits and a host of other measures. A group of House of Representatives lawmakers, led by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), are seeking relief for freelance and contract workers in the industry who do not have a traditional full-time employer-employee relationship. On Thursday night, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Republican Party proposal, at first reading, "is not at all favorable to workers and, instead, it puts corporations ahead of workers. "