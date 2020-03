FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Weather Service in Fort Worth now confirms a total of seven tornadoes in North Texas on Wednesday, March 18.

There was one in Stephens County, two in Young County, two in Jack County and two in Wise County.

The damage at Alvord was determined to be straight-line winds.

The storm in that area tore the metal cladding off industrial buildings, knocked down utility lines, and caused widespread tree damage.