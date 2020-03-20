National Spelling Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak – Deadline

The 93er Scripps National Spelling Bee has been suspended as the coronavirus continues to spread, and organizers are looking for their options for the event whose finals are broadcast on ESPN each year.

"The suspension includes all events in person and the national live broadcast the week of May 24," organizers said in a statement (read it below). "If possible, we will work with our local sponsors, spell checkers, convention partners and ESPN to reschedule the 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee for later this year."

ESPN has televised parts of the event for more than 25 years and since 2006 has aired previous rounds during the day and finals at night.

Last year's bee ended in an unprecedented eight-way tie after the remaining contestants competed in 20 rounds of head-to-head competition. They were the first group to share the title since the annual event began in 1925.

Here is the full statement from the spelling bee organizers:

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is suspending the 2020 National Finals in National Harbor, Maryland. The Bee recognizes the important responsibility to take measures that protect the health and well-being of its participants, including spellers, their families, local sponsors, employees of The E.W. Scripps Company and others supporting the event known as Bee Week. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan's executive order prohibiting meetings of more than 50 people until the end of Maryland's state of emergency, as well as recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention underscore the decision to suspend the national finals.

"The world is navigating through uncertainty, and while the timing of the national finals is just outside the CDC-recommended eight-week window, this is the safest and most responsible action. This was a difficult decision that will unfortunately disappoint students who have spent a lot of time studying and preparing, along with their supportive parents and teachers. The focus now shifts to exploring all options and possibly reimagining a competition for later this year.

"The Bee will keep local sponsors, spell checkers, parents and teachers informed in the coming days and weeks via direct emails, spellingbee.com and social media as it determines the next steps in this situation without precedents ".