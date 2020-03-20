National Cinemedia, Screenvision placed on negative credit watch by S&P Global – Deadline

S&P Global again attacked the entertainment industry, this time at distressed movie advertising, putting National Cinemedia and Screenvision in the negative credit spotlight as theaters close and advertising is at risk.

Rating agencies like S&P Global, Moody’s and Fitch may remain silent for years and rarely confront the public, but they emerge in effect during financial crises such as the one the world is now suffering from thanks to the spread of the coronavirus. Their ratings indicate a company's creditworthiness, the probability of default, and the likelihood that lenders will receive a refund. Businesses with high levels of debt and past due debt are particularly vulnerable to economic shocks as they may lack cash in a crisis to meet payments, triggering default. A bad credit rating makes it much more expensive for a company to borrow money. Companies can often renegotiate with current lenders for extensions or better terms. But a bad credit rating makes it much more expensive for a company to borrow money.

At NationalCinemedia, S&P said theater attendance will decrease significantly in 2020 as movie releases are delayed and theaters are closed due to the coronavirus, its CreditWatch placement "reflects the expectation that the spread of the coronavirus will affect theater attendance. in the coming months due to closings and limitations on the size of public meetings. At the same time, we expect declines in consumer spending from the spread of the virus to cause declines in national spending on advertising. We believe this combination will result in significantly lower EBITDA and cash flow in 2020 for National Cinemedia, which advertisers pay based on the number of impressions they can deliver. "

The rating agency has the same judgment on Screenvision.

Screenvision is majority owned by Boston-based private equity firm Abry Partners. Publicly listed National Cinemedia is a company between AMC Entertainment and Regal (a subsidiary of UK theater chain Cineworld).

S&P is not downgrading the companies' credit ratings at the moment, but is closely monitoring them. He said he will refine his decision as he gets "additional information on the length of theater closings, possible updates to the movie release list, and the effects on national ad spending related to the coronavirus." We also plan to continue discussions with management to monitor the severity of the impact and what mechanisms it is using to offset the negative impact of the pandemic on the company's liquidity. "