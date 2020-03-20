'MTV Unplugged' Premieres Special Edition with Stars at Home – Deadline

MTV Unplugged He connects with musicians who are in quarantine to present a series of performances at home. The series is available on MTV YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter starting today.
On tap there is a mini concert in the MTV disconnected at home The series features Grammy winner and platinum artist Wyclef Jean. Other artists are expected to be announced soon.
The series, as did the broadcast series, will feature acoustic ensembles stripped of artists performing their greatest hits.
The launch coincides with MTV's #AloneTogether campaign, a global social media initiative that educates young people about the importance of social distancing to flatten the coronavirus pandemic curve.
See the first edition above
%MINIFYHTML28693e3807a28d4ea066ad2c875379f317%