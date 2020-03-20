Most tenants will not receive protections under Trump's proposal

NEW YORK (AP) – Most Americans who rent their homes, many of whom have lost their jobs in the sudden economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak, will not be eligible for eviction protections, despite what President Donald Trump said this week.

According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development plan released Wednesday, foreclosures and evictions would stop for 60 days in single-family homes with loans through the Federal Housing Administration. According to HUD, that would apply to approximately 8 million units. Only FHA houses that lived for at least a year can be rented.

That compares to the approximately 43 million homes they rented in 2019, according to the US Census. USA About half of tenants rent their home from an individual investor, while the other half rent from a business or multi-unit owner. Those who rent from a company will not receive any protection under HUD's proposal.

"That's the problem with (HUD's proposal). It only affects a very small number of people. We need large-scale solutions," said Andrea Shapiro of the Metropolitan Housing Council, a housing advocacy organization based in NY.

Additionally, HUD has no power to protect tenants at public housing authorities located across the country. HUD Secretary Ben Carson said this week on Twitter that the agency is working with Congress to obtain that authority to protect tenants in public housing authorities.

"HUD has been in contact with all of the country's public housing agencies to ensure that the millions of low-income Americans we serve continue to have a roof over their heads," said Carson.

The rules contrast with comments made by Trump this week, who said tenants would receive "immediate relief,quot; as part of his administration's plan.

Housing advocates called the White House proposal a "major first step," but said there are limitations to the policy that must be addressed.

“The lowest-income tenants in the United States were already struggling to pay the rent and make ends meet before this latest disaster, and people were experiencing homelessness. Congress must implement a national moratorium on all evictions and foreclosures, "said Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Tenants tend to be more financially vulnerable than their landlord counterparts. In general, they have lower incomes and cannot take advantage of the equity of their homes as an emergency line of credit. A disproportionate number of tenants are black, Hispanic, and other minorities.

Some cities and states, including San Francisco and Los Angeles, New York State, and Kentucky, have imposed their own eviction and foreclosure moratoriums in response to the coronavirus. But most states and localities have not yet stepped in to prevent people from losing their homes.

Shapiro said the best solution at the moment would be a national moratorium on both rent and mortgage payments.

"Everyone needs protection right now," he said.

AP race and ethnicity writer Aaron Morrison contributed to this report from New York.