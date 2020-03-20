mobile data: Jio tops mobile broadband speed chart, Vodafone on load in February: Trai – Latest News

%MINIFYHTML20a7f553d240bdcab962e1b388f81f4e11% %MINIFYHTML20a7f553d240bdcab962e1b388f81f4e12%

New Delhi: Reliance Jio topped the 4G speed chart in February, posting an average download speed of 21.5 megabits per second, while Vodafone topped the chart in terms of upload speed, according to data released by telecoms regulator Trai.

According to the latest report, Jio outperformed its closest rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone, who posted an average download speed of 8mbps in February. Trai calculates the average speed based on the data he collects across India with the help of his MySpeed ​​app in real time. Although Vodafone and Idea have merged their mobile businesses, Trai measured their performance separately as the integration of the networks of the two companies is currently underway.

The download speed helps access content from various applications, while the upload speed helps share content such as photos, videos, among others, by subscribers. Vodafone topped the table in terms of load, registering a speed of 6.5 mbps. It was followed by Idea, which recorded a loading speed of 5.5mbps, Jio 3.9mbps and Bharti Airtel 3.7mbps.