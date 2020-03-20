Missing March: Rutgers NCAA tournament drought is not officially over, but the days as a doormat are

They were one of the last teams to leave the court in the 2019-20 NCAA basketball season. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights had warmed up on the field at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in preparation for a second round game of the Big Ten Tournament against Michigan before an audience consisting almost exclusively of several dozen reporters. The coaches and players were then informed that the entire event was canceled.

%MINIFYHTML159996ea29f3568a2332b31c8a4aa71011% %MINIFYHTML159996ea29f3568a2332b31c8a4aa71012%

"And I'm like, OK, we have the next tournament," coach Steve Pikiell told Sporting News. "We took a plane out of Indianapolis, and when we landed in New Jersey, of course, all of their phones already had the news: The NCAA tournament is canceled. It was weird."

"People say, 'How did you meet your team?' You didn't even meet your team. It's on the Internet. They discovered things before me. They gave me the news. Crazy. Your season is over. . "

Every team, every player, and every coach who handled the cancellation of the various conference tournaments and the NCAAs felt the pain acutely, but it could have affected the Rutgers program more deeply than any.

DECOURCY: 10 things I would have loved to have seen in 2020 March Madness

The NCAA decided not to release a parenthesis for the NCAA 2020 Tournament, which means Rutgers cannot lift a banner saying that the Knights did. And that mattered here more than anywhere else. Of all the teams that will surely enter the field, none have been out while the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. They last participated in 1991. Since then 28 tournaments have been held. All who proceeded without the Knights. They really haven't been close.

I asked Pikiell if he felt the drought was over, although it was not officially over.

"I don't know how the team isn't tied for fifth in the Big Ten. And I'd like to see someone's resume better than ours," said Pikiell. "I do know this: We were winning games in the tournament.

"Someone said to me: now you have to turn around and do it next year. And I said, 'Why, are you going to give me next year off?' Whether we were or not … we were going to have to go next year, anyway. That never changes. "

Steve Pikiell and Paul Mulcahy https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/a5/41/pikiell-mulcahy-032020-getty-ftrjpg_fxwpwosimex61tlmwyryezstp.jpg?t=-125040432,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Upon entering 2019-20, Rutgers had managed to compete in more leagues (Atlantic 10, Big East, American and Big Ten) since their last tournament offering than they had compiled .500 conference seasons (1998-99, 2001-02 ). They did not have a winning conference record at any time during that period.

Not even once

Pikiell has so effectively transformed the culture and expectations at Rutgers that all of these trends were broken this season, well, the Knights were on the brink of breaking the March Madness drought, and he was not yet named coach of the Big Ten of the year. .

The Scarlet Knights won three combined conference games in their first two seasons as members, and for their fourth season they finished 11-9 in the deepest season any conference has ever produced. To get there, they had to win twice in the last week of the regular season: at home against Maryland, ranked No. 9 at the time, and en route against Purdue, who had defeated Virginia's top 25 opponents, Michigan State and Iowa at Mackey Arena for 94 combined points. And the Knights did exactly that.

"What it is, for my boys, they changed Rutgers basketball," said Pikiell. “We were classified this year. You have pressure on you to win games. What I really believe is that my team learned to live many new experiences. And they did that.

"My freshman year, every time we played a team they called me right after the game: Do you want to play next year? No one is calling after we play now."

Steve Pikiell https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/59/c2/steve-pikiell-032020-getty-ftrjpg_1upyvzj9404c91kbmx9gezndm0.jpg?t=-124958592,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Rutgers was ranked 262nd in the nation in experience, according to KenPom.com. That was perhaps a good thing, because these Knights had not made much of the loss associated with the program for so many years.

Also, in the end, they were ranked number 6 in defensive efficiency. His D rated in the same neighborhood as Kansas, Baylor, and Virginia. Only five of Big 20's 20 opponents reached the 70-point mark in regulation. Few teams carried out their defensive game plans better. The length and height of the Myles Johnson center make him an impressive shot blocker, and Rutgers' perimeter players – Geo Baker, Ron Harper Jr., Montez Mathis, Paul Mulcahy, Caleb McConnell, and Jacob Young – mostly have a great size and length for your positions.

Where Rutgers was fighting was obvious: shooting basketball. The Knights were only 295 in 3-point precision. Harper and Akwasi Yeboah shot better than 34 percent, and Yeboah's career is over.

Pikiell believes that the move to a longer 3-point line affected his team and that his veterans, after working with him for a year, will improve in this department. He also said the team's three signed recruits are capable shooters. He is looking to the next year because there is no present to consider.

MORE: Our Full Missing March Madness Support

"These are the players who took up the challenge," said Pikiell. "At the time I took the job, I wasn't selling NCAA tournaments, and I wasn't selling a great new practice facility, because we didn't have one. I was selling the opportunity to elevate Rutgers basketball.

“It takes a certain kid to drop the schools that always go to the NCAA Tournament and choose Rutgers. Everyone said that against us when recruiting, and I said: No, that's why I'm recruiting you. You can help raise us to that level. "

And they did it. Only unofficially.

No one places a banner to finish fifth or win 20 games or post a conference winning record. Those in the program will be happy with the knowledge that they would have been there. There has never been a team of Rutgers like this. Hopefully there will never be another that ends this way.