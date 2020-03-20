Missing March Madness 2020: Tournament Tournament Day 1 Voting Results

The actual NCAA tournament was canceled, but we are still offering the opportunity to choose surprises and practically see their favorite teams advance, round by round to the Final Four.

You voted for the first 16 games on Thursday, and here are your results.

MIDDLE WEST REGION

No. 1 Kansas on No. 16 N.C. Central

Your vote: Kansas City wins, 84.9 percent to 15.1 percent

Thoughts: It seems pretty obvious that 15.1 percent of our voters are fans of N.C. Central or Mizzou, or maybe just general mayhem. I've been to local games in North Carolina many times, and I know the kind of energy and enthusiasm the Eagles play with, and I know they won 11 of their final 12 games this year. But Kansas wins this one very easily.

No. 8 Houston over No. 9 Indiana

Your vote: Houston win, 53.9 to 46.1

Thoughts: I will be honest, my vote was the other way around. Houston simply didn't face much in the way of tough competition this season, playing just two games against teams that finished in the KenPom top 30, and the Cougars lost both times (to BYU and Oregon). Indiana, on the other hand, played 18 games against teams that finished in the top 30 of the KenPom rankings, going 7-11 in those contests. It's not a stellar record, that's why it's 9 seeds, but the kind of regular pressure that sets you up for an NCAA tournament contest. But you voted through Houston, so Houston keeps going.

No. 12 Cincinnati over No. 5 Butler

Your vote: Cincinnati win, 52.5 to 47.5

Thoughts: Death, taxes and over 12 years, am I right? Cincinnati came onto the field by virtue of having first place in the AAC Tournament, but without winning that tournament, the Bearcats would have been very nervous as a bubble team on selection Sunday. This would not have been a high-scoring game; Butler was ranked 341 in tight tempo, Cincinnati was 199th.

No. 4 Louisville on No. 13 Akron

Your vote: Louisville win, 76.8 to 23.2

Thoughts: Louisville stumbled a bit at the end of the season, missing its last four games away from home, including two (Georgia Tech and Clemson) that weren't in the bubble talk, but over the course of the season, the Cardinals were very good. on both sides of basketball. In adjusted efficiency, they ranked 12th on offense and 30th on defense.

No. 6 West Virginia on No. 11 ETSU

Your vote: West Virginia win, 61.8 to 38.2

Thoughts: You shouldn't sleep at ETSU, folks! The Buccaneers eliminated LSU this year and scared Kansas, leaving only five with five minutes remaining in a contest at Allen Fieldhouse. So, as you can probably guess, I went with ETSU. West Virginia lost six of its last nine games and ranked 308th in effective field goal percentage. A shaky team that doesn't shoot well isn't a sure thing in March. But you voted WVU, so WVU keeps going.

No. 3 Michigan State over No. 14 Belmont

Your vote: Michigan State win, 75.7 to 24.3

Thoughts: Belmont is a good team, but this would have been the wrong year to play Michigan State in the first round of the tournament. The Spartans, after a stumble in the Big Ten game, had won five in a row, averaging 12 points, including wins over Maryland, Ohio State, Iowa and Penn State, the first six seeds in our 68 field.

No. 10 State of Utah over No. 7 Illinois

Your vote: Utah State wins, 65.4 to 34.6

Thoughts: Apparently everyone saw Utah State's brilliant performance in the Mountain West tournament title game, when the Aggies eliminated San Diego State to claim the league's car offer. That has to be the reason for the uneven margin here.

No. 2 Creighton on No. 15 State of North Dakota

Your vote: Creighton win, 81.6-18.4

Thoughts: It is crime No. 3 in the country (for adjusted efficiency) compared to defense No. 148 in the country (for adjusted efficiency). Yes, biased for the Bluejays.

EAST REGION

No. 1 Dayton on No. 16 Eastern Washington

Your vote: Dayton win, 89.9 to 10.1

Thoughts: Dayton led the country in effective field goal percentage, at 59.7 percent, shooting 37.1 percent from the 3-point range (27 at home) and an incredible 62.3 percent on 2-point shots. That's pretty amazing, the kind of efficiency doom means for a 16 seed.

Rutgers No. 9 on Providence No. 8

Your vote: Rutgers win, 56.5 to 43.5

Thoughts: Apparently, you weren't impressed by Providence's excellent play on the big stretch in the Great East, when they went from one bubble to another to a team that nobody wanted to play in the greatest of great dances. Rutgers also closed tight, winning games he must win at home against Maryland and at Purdue to help solidify his overall condition.

No. 5 Ohio State over No. 12 Yale

Your vote: Ohio State win, 59.3 to 40.7

Thoughts: Forty percent of the vote went to Yale, and that makes sense. Jordan Bruner, who has one year remaining and, after the season ended, announced his intention to transfer, feels like the type of player who could have made a big impact in March. But Ohio State, with offense number 13 and defense number 19, was very solid and solid, often not losing its first game in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 4 Seton Hall on No. 13 Vermont

Your vote: Seton Hall win, 71.8 to 28.2

Thoughts: If there's one player who felt destined to carry his team on his shoulders to an amazing Final Four run, it's Myles Powell. Too bad you don't have a chance to make that happen. So let's imagine that he contributed 33 in this victory over Vermont to start that magical race.

No. 6 Iowa on No. 11 Richmond

Your vote: Iowa win, 61.6 to 38.4

Thoughts: Speaking of possible March heroes, Luka Garza of Iowa was named Sporting News National Player of the Year after a monster season with the Hawkeyes. And by the way, Richmond is here because we had the Spiders eliminating UCLA in a First Four contest.

No. 3 Duke on No. 14 Northern Kentucky

Your vote: Duke win, 73.7 to 26.3

Thoughts: More than 25 percent of the vote went to northern Kentucky, which seems correct. It's fair to guess that even college fans who don't hate Duke wouldn't mind seeing Duke upset at the NCAA Tournament again. This was not a Duke team that could race to the national title, but it was also not a team that could fall in this round.

No. 7 Michigan on No. 10 Marquette

Your vote: Marquette win, 50.3 to 49.7

Thoughts: By far the closest race, according to Sporting News fans. This would undoubtedly have ended with a buzzer for Marquette, and there is no chance that he was shot down by anyone other than Markus Howard. Remember what we said about Myles Powell and his ability to lead a team until March? Howard can do the same. He led the nation with 27.8 points per game, so let's suppose he scored his 36, 37 and 38 game points on his triple, which went through the net when time expired to give the Golden Eagles the victory.

No. 2 State of Florida on No. 15 Hofstra

Your vote: Florida State win, 85.4 to 14.6

Thoughts: An exceptional season for Hofstra, but the state of Florida is very, very good. Seminoles block shots, force turnovers and keep opponents from feeling comfortable. And they would move here.