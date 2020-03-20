Minnesota schools find solutions for students who lack the Internet – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML7ca2e8c8675f1f469fd29c00391eb37211% %MINIFYHTML7ca2e8c8675f1f469fd29c00391eb37212%

S T. PABLO, Minnesota (AP) – Local school officials in Minnesota have found alternative solutions for students without high-speed Internet access in their homes as the state struggles with the spread of the coronavirus by closing schools.

School closings in Minnesota began Wednesday through Friday, March 27.

Merritt Elementary, which is part of the Mountain Iron-buhl Public Schools district, sent students home with packets of worksheets, so they didn't have to rely on the Internet to do schoolwork.

"We have a lot of pockets here without the internet," said Dr. Reggie Engebritson, superintendent of schools for Mountain Iron-Buhl and St. Louis County. "I think a lot of people assume that everyone has it and we don't."

Louis Parenteau and his family do not have internet access at their northern Minnesota home. They face tough decisions about who can connect home with their two children full time.

"Basically we have to use an access point for our (cellular) service and it's limited," Parenteau said.

Steve Giorgi, executive director of the Range Association for Municipalities and Schools, said hundreds of families in Iron Range do not have the internet. The organization advocates in the state legislature for financing and expansion of broadband.

"Part of this is geography," said Giorgi. "The cost is three to four times higher than in southern Minnesota."

Virginia Public Schools will allow students without internet access to park outside of high school, connect to their network, and complete assignments.

"This is not normal, what we are doing. But it is one of those things, you do what you have to do, so that children and parents can get Wi-Fi," said Dr. Noel Schmidt, superintendent of Schools Virginia Public Minnesota.

Governor Walz proposed an additional donation of $ 30 million for the expansion. But last week that funding was reallocated from its supplemental budget to be used to contain the virus.

Authorities have also closed restaurants and bars across the country as fears of coronavirus rise.

