Minnesota Coronavirus: MNsure to open special 30-day enrollment period amid COVID-19 outbreak – Up News Info

Governor Tim Walz announced on Friday a special 30-day MNsure enrollment period for those who are currently uninsured following the COVID-19 outbreak.

The registration period begins on Monday, March 23 and will last until April 21.

"Anyone in Minnesota deserves access to health coverage during this uncertain time," Walz said. "This critical action will help ensure that Minnesotans can receive the care they need during the COVID-19 crisis. I want to thank MNsure and the health plans for stepping up. Everyone is doing their part. "

The plans selected for April 21 will have a retroactive coverage start date of April 1.

"As more cases of COVID-19 are diagnosed across the state, we want to make sure every Minnesotan is assured of health insurance to ensure they can get the care they need if they get this serious disease," said the CEO. from MNsure, Nate Clark. "Uninsured Minnesotans can come to MNsure.org to sign up for coverage."

For those who have lost their health insurance through an employer, you may also be eligible for a special enrollment period through MNsure. Once again, officials said to check the agency's website for details and key dates.

Also on Friday, Walz signed executive orders aimed at strengthening the state's response to the COVID-19 outbreak: they cover a price hike ban, authorizing the Minnesota Department of Human Services commissioner to seek federal authority to temporarily resign or modify certain requirements for federal programs, and allow DHS "to temporarily issue exemptions or modifications to state requirements to ensure that its services can be delivered to Minnesota residents safely and without undue delay, protecting vulnerable Minnesota residents and who take care of them "