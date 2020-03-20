Minnesota Coronavirus: Grocery Store Workers Obtained a Special State of Emergency – Up News Info

At a press conference with health officials on Friday, Walz made the announcement that supermarket workers will now be classified as level 2 emergency employees.
Emergency employees include health care workers and first responders and receive special benefits during the pandemic, such as childcare for school-age children.
The Minnesota Grocers Association, a trade group representing the state's food industry, welcomed the move.
.@GovTimWalz has classified "food distribution workers,quot;, who are store clerks, warehousemen, etc., as Level 2 emergency jobs. This allows frontline workers to care for children while serving and feeding villagers. from Minnesota. Thank you @GovTimWalz for supporting our industry during this challenging time!
– MN Grocers Assoc. (@MNGrocers) March 18, 2020
