Home Local News Minnesota Coronavirus: Grocery Store Workers Obtained a Special State of Emergency –...

Minnesota Coronavirus: Grocery Store Workers Obtained a Special State of Emergency – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Minnesota Coronavirus: Grocery Store Workers Obtained a Special State of Emergency - WCCO
%MINIFYHTML61e1bd5a48e9233cf73d2670219da7d311% %MINIFYHTML61e1bd5a48e9233cf73d2670219da7d312%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has granted grocery store workers a special state of emergency to ensure that store supplies are kept in stock.

At a press conference with health officials on Friday, Walz made the announcement that supermarket workers will now be classified as level 2 emergency employees.

Emergency employees include health care workers and first responders and receive special benefits during the pandemic, such as childcare for school-age children.

%MINIFYHTML61e1bd5a48e9233cf73d2670219da7d313%%MINIFYHTML61e1bd5a48e9233cf73d2670219da7d314%

The Minnesota Grocers Association, a trade group representing the state's food industry, welcomed the move.

Click here for the latest coronavirus headlines.

%MINIFYHTML61e1bd5a48e9233cf73d2670219da7d317%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©