Minnesota Coronavirus: Grocery Store Workers Obtained a Special State of Emergency – Up News Info

– Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has granted grocery store workers a special state of emergency to ensure that store supplies are kept in stock.

At a press conference with health officials on Friday, Walz made the announcement that supermarket workers will now be classified as level 2 emergency employees.

Emergency employees include health care workers and first responders and receive special benefits during the pandemic, such as childcare for school-age children.

The Minnesota Grocers Association, a trade group representing the state's food industry, welcomed the move.

The Minnesota Grocers Association, a trade group representing the state's food industry, welcomed the move.

