Minnesota coronavirus: distilleries switch to hand sanitizer factories – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – As hand sanitizer becomes more difficult to find, some Minnesota companies are taking matters into their own hands.
Distilleries like Vikre Distillery in Duluth, Norseman Distillery in Minneapolis and 45th Parallel in New Richmond are using their alcohol to make hand sanitizer. Some even give it away for free to healthcare workers and first responders.
These distilleries had to shut down their regular operations due to the outbreak.