Minnesota coronavirus: chefs team up to donate food after COVID-19 closes restaurants – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML328f1f1ea91e5fcbaf69dc14bf4b35ce11% %MINIFYHTML328f1f1ea91e5fcbaf69dc14bf4b35ce12%

– What could have been thousands of pounds of trash was treasured Thursday night by more than a thousand people in St. Paul.

In the midst of the saddest days and saddest times, a brilliant moment arose inside this St. Paul restaurant.

RELATED: Coronavirus Resource Page

%MINIFYHTML328f1f1ea91e5fcbaf69dc14bf4b35ce13% %MINIFYHTML328f1f1ea91e5fcbaf69dc14bf4b35ce14%

Justin Sutherland owns Public Kitchen, which is closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but decided to open it for his customers, giving away all the food that he will no longer be able to serve.

%MINIFYHTML328f1f1ea91e5fcbaf69dc14bf4b35ce15% %MINIFYHTML328f1f1ea91e5fcbaf69dc14bf4b35ce16%

"The product, these perishable products that we can't freeze, you know, my heart won't let me throw it away," Sutherland said.

Soon, their offer multiplied when restaurants donated from as far away as Cannon Falls. David Fhima of Fhima’s restaurant in Minneapolis also donated his supply.

"What else does a chef do besides cooking? So if you can't cook, you help people, "said Fhima.

READ MORE:The University of Minnesota needs participants for clinical trials of drugs COVID-19

About 1,500 people lined up, filling as many bags of food as they wanted in an effort to restore pantries and faith.

In the midst of the most difficult times, the restaurant business is taking the hardest hit. These chefs are taking their temporary default and paying it forward.

"All we know is how to feed people, so I had to try to do my part," Sutherland said.

He also opened his Fare Well Foods truck on Thursday and served 1,700 hot meals. The truck and free market are open to everyone again on Friday noon at Public Kitchen in St. Paul.