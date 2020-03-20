Mind Games – The Hard Yards: Is it harder to be a bowler than a batter? The | Cricket News

















21:11



What does it take to be a bowler? Charles Colville looks at the impact on a bowler's mindset.

Cricket is perhaps even more of a mental than a technical game.

It was a facet that Charles Colvile investigated in depth a couple of summers ago in our Mind Games series while chatting with Sir Alastair Cook, James Anderson, and Stuart Broad and researching mental health in sports and what it means to be mentally tough.

Mind Games investigates the mental side of sport

We are republishing each episode of the series in skysports.com And now we have reached the third part, The Hard Yards, as we watch whether it is more mentally challenging to be a bowler than a batter.

Watch the video at the top of the page.

Charles examines the different mindsets bowlers adopt to get into their rhythm, the various challenges faced by sailors and spinners and how the & # 39; red mist & # 39; can descend.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad explain their visualization techniques at Mind Games

Anderson and Broad talk about what they do in preparation for a test game and how they envision everything from the batters they will face, the roar of the crowd and their careers to help them stay calm.

We also heard from Glenn McGrath, Darren Gough and the late Bob Willis about what went through their heads as they ran to deliver the ball, as Graeme Swann talks about the unique challenges facing a bowler who often sees himself as a winner. of the party. in the final entries.

In addition, Scott Boswell speaks through bowling on six widths in a final of a national Lord and the impact that the game that ended his career had on him.