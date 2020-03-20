Military protocol in Swedish hospitals prepares for worst outbreak | Sweden News

%MINIFYHTMLcf0a3e696cb512d0a8d1f6c30f378e1511% %MINIFYHTMLcf0a3e696cb512d0a8d1f6c30f378e1512%

Regional hospitals in Sweden are implementing military protocols, borrowed from NATO.

It is part of the efforts to prepare for the worst case scenario resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Standards within Sweden remain relatively relaxed, despite some 1,500 confirmed cases.

Paul Rhys of Al Jazeera reports from Stockholm.